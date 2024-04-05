An Appeal for Government to Advance the Security and Efficiency in Ghanaian Courts with CCTV Surveillance and Modern Infrastructure

05.04.2024 LISTEN

In response to rising concerns about security and efficiency within Ghanaian courts, the government mandates the implementation of a comprehensive plan to bolster safety measures and streamline operations. Alongside the proposed CCTV surveillance system aimed at safeguarding court premises and protecting all stakeholders, additional measures must be taken to modernize court infrastructure and enhance accessibility.

The proposed CCTV surveillance system will provide real-time monitoring of courtrooms, entrances, and public areas, deterring potential threats and bolstering overall security. High-definition cameras equipped with advanced features such as motion detection and night vision will be installed to enable effective monitoring and response to suspicious activities.

Moreover, modernization efforts will extend to the establishment of support infrastructure, including mental health and medical centers, to cater to the diverse needs of court users. Additionally, modernized holding facilities equipped with state-of-the-art amenities will ensure the safe and humane detention of individuals awaiting trial or serving sentences.

To further streamline administrative processes and improve service delivery, a centralized database system will be implemented within the judiciary service in Ghana. This system will enable efficient management and storage of case records, facilitating easy access and retrieval of information for all stakeholders involved in the judicial process.

Inculcating designated parking sections for lawyers and citizens, alongside the provision of police patrol cubicles or security booths furnished for both law enforcement personnel and court attendees, is crucial. Furthermore, ensuring the availability of washroom facilities for convenience is paramount.

These initiatives are not mere requests but essential directives for the government. They represent proactive steps toward fostering a conducive environment for justice delivery, upholding principles of fairness and efficiency within the Ghanaian judicial system. By affirming its commitment to the protection and well-being of all stakeholders involved, the government reinforces its duty to fortify the integrity and accessibility of Ghanaian courts.