05.04.2024 Social News

Asante Mampong NDC communicator stabbed by wife to death

05.04.2024 LISTEN

A communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly been stabbed to death by his wife on Thursday night.

According to reports, the deceased, 45-year-old Osei Yaw Akoto popularly known as 'Borga' was stabbed while fighting with his wife.

Reports said the first son of the deceased, George rushed to his house for help when his father was stabbed.

When he rushed to the scene, George said he found him lying in a pool of blood with wounds on his chest.

“So I rushed to his house because we are neighbours; I call him Borga, and so when I got there he was lying in a pool of blood but still breathing. He was stabbed in his chest and so it was deep. I don't have a car, so I rushed to get a car, and we sent him to the hospital,” he narrated.

He said when they rushed him to Asante Mampong Government Hospital, the doctor tried to stabilise him but died in just 15 minutes.

George said the deceased and his wife, both trained teachers, often engaged in quarrelling, but could not fathom why it turned fatal this time.

The Police have since taken over the matter as the wife has been arrested to assist in investigations.

–DGN online

