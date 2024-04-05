ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.04.2024 Health

Cerebrospinal Meningitis infections low despite high temperature – GHS 

Cerebrospinal Meningitis infections low despite high temperature – GHS
05.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana did not experience an outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in prone areas from October last year to March this year.

Despite the high temperatures recorded in the Meningitis belt: Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper-East, Upper-West, Bono, and Oti regions, the number of cases recorded did not cross the disease outbreak threshold.

Director for Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Frankline Asiedu-Bekoe, said as of the end of March 2024, a total of 120 CSM cases with 12 deaths were recorded.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that although parts of Ghana were endemic to CSM, recording some CSM cases did not mean there was an outbreak.

Dr Asiedu- Bekoe said no cases of CSM had been recorded in the last two weeks through the GHS weekly monitoring.

He advised persons in the meningitis belt to avoid overcrowding, particularly avoid infected persons sneezing, coughing, drink a lot of water, stay at places with improved ventilation and report to the nearest health facility with fever, headache, and neck pain.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the covering of the brain and spinal cord.

It is most often caused by a viral, fungal, or bacterial infection.

Bacterial meningitis is caused by several bacterial pathogens but Neisseria meningitidis (Nm), Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenza type B represent the triad causing over 80 per cent of all cases of bacterial meningitis.

Signs and symptoms of Meningitis are neck pains, neck stiffness, convulsions, confusion and a bulging anterior fontanelle for children under one year.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

IES proposes three-prong approach for stable and affordable fuel prices IES proposes three-prong approach for stable and affordable fuel prices

2 hours ago

NPP External Affairs Director withdraws from Ejisu Parliamentary primary NPP External Affairs Director withdraws from Ejisu Parliamentary primary

2 hours ago

Asante Mampong NDC communicator stabbed by wife to death Asante Mampong NDC communicator stabbed by wife to death

2 hours ago

International NGOs condemn Gborbu Wulomos marriage International NGOs condemn Gborbu Wulomo’s marriage

2 hours ago

Wa: I stole 14, not 60 cattle – Thief tells police Wa: “I stole 14, not 60 cattle” – Thief tells police

2 hours ago

Police arrest six persons for staging kidnapping of Legon Presec student Police arrest six persons for staging kidnapping of Legon Presec student

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Mike Oquaye Jnr, Ursula Owusu came to me for spiritual help but failed to appreciate me after getting what they wanted —Rev. Owusu Bempah Akufo-Addo, Mike Oquaye Jnr, Ursula Owusu came to me for spiritual help but fail...

3 hours ago

Cocoa price increased by 58.26, a bag now sells GH2,070 — Cocobod Cocoa price increased by 58.26%, a bag now sells GH¢2,070 — Cocobod

3 hours ago

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Ghanaian broadcaster Nungua Traditional Council summons Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah over alleged defamato...

3 hours ago

Lydia Alhassan is never original in her ideas — John Dumelo fights opponent for copying him Lydia Alhassan is never original in her ideas — John Dumelo fights opponent for ...

Just in....
body-container-line