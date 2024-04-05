AOMC appoints Dr. Riverson Oppong as new CEO, Industry Coordinator

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Riverson Oppong as the new Chief Executive Officer to steer the affairs of the association.

AOMC is an advocacy institution established to help direct downstream policy, legislation, and regulation and pursue research toward the development of the downstream sector.

Dr. Oppong, who succeeds Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, who recently retired, brings over 15 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry to the position and will also serve as AOMC Industry Coordinator.

AOMC stated that Dr. Oppong has worked on several oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan, the Independence Field (Cote d'Ivoire), the Dzata Field (Ghana), and the West Quarna Gas Field (Iraq).

The new AOMC CEO/Industry Coordinator has also consulted for several governments within Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a brief profile, Dr. Oppong was the Commercial Operations Manager in charge of Economics, Risk, and Planning at Ghana National Gas Company.

Dr. Oppong also holds adjunct lecturer positions at Ghana Technology University College, the University of Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He is actively engaged in industry organizations, serving as the current Section Director for the Ghana Society of Petroleum Engineers, the 2025–2028 Africa Regional Director of the Society of Petroleum Engineers International, and a committee member of the International Gas Union.

Dr Oppong holds a Ph.D. and a Post Doctorate Degree in International Oil and Gas Management - Finance and Economics from Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

He also holds a Diploma in Earth Geoscience from Stanford University, USA; a Masters (with honours) in Petroleum Engineering from Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, with a Masters Exchange Programme in Arctic Development from the Norwegian University of Nordland; a Bachelors degree in Materials Science and Engineering from K.N.U.S.T., Ghana; and a and a Diploma in Project Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK.

The association represents the collective interests of the companies involved in the marketing of oil and petroleum products in Ghana.

It also coordinates with the major stakeholders in the industry, which include the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Energy Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co. Limited (BOST).

It also has a governing board made up of representatives of both OMCs and LPGMCs.