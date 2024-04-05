Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Glorious Word Power International says he is disappointed in some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of being ungrateful after seeking his spiritual assistance.

In an interview on Okay FM, Rev. Owusu Bempah recounted instances where prominent NPP figures approached him for spiritual guidance.

One such individual mentioned by the pastor was Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya constituency.

According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, Mr Oquaye sought his guidance after facing repeated electoral defeats in his bid for the parliamentary seat.

Rev. Owusu Bempah claimed he provided specific instructions to Oquaye, which eventually led to his victory in the 2024 NPP primaries.

He lamented that after his assistance, Oquaye allegedly failed to visit or express gratitude to him.

"Mike Oqauye Jnr came to me and said he was struggling to win the Dome-Kwabenya seat, so I gave him directions . . . he (Mike Oquaye Jnr) confirmed that he and his team chanced on a scene of some big men performing rituals at a particular place which I had mentioned to him.

"I told him to perform the rituals at the same place and he won the elections. He called and said he had won the elections and that he was going to come and visit. Till date, I haven’t heard from him. So we have some politicians who are ungrateful," he said.

Rev. Owusu Bempah further mentioned other NPP members, including Communication Minister Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as those who sought his spiritual assistance but did not acknowledge him afterward.

In reaction to these allegations, Mike Oquaye Jnr issued an apology to Rev. Owusu Bempah during an interview on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program.

"I have thanked every pastor who prayed for me to win. I tried reaching Owusu Bempah. I spoke to a friend that I was coming to meet you. I had a terrible flu and I was hoping it subsided so I could come and visit you. I am sorry," he stated.