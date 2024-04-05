ModernGhana logo
NDC inaugurates working committees in Greater Accra ahead of election 2024

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
NDC inaugurates working committees in Greater Accra ahead of election 2024
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Greater Accra has inaugurated working committees in preparation for the upcoming general elections, aiming to amplify the party's message across localities and enhance its electoral prospects.

Led by National Vice Chairman Professor Joshua Alabi, the initiative emphasizes the importance of concerted efforts to secure victory on December 7, 2024, to increase parliamentary seats from 20 to 25 in the region.

Professor Alabi highlights Greater Accra as an important battleground and calls for unified action among party members, rallying all 'Akatamansonias' to contribute to the course.

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman for NDC, stresses teamwork and underscores the privilege of serving on the committee, emphasizing the party's pool of competent members.

Comprising past and present regional party executives, the committee embodies the collective effort within the NDC umbrella family to achieve electoral success.

