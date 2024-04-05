ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.04.2024 Headlines

Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at martriculation programme

Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at martriculation programme
05.04.2024 LISTEN

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, has died after a year in office.

A Ghana News Agency source said the MCE was delivering a martriculation speech at the Dambai College of Education Friday morning when he collapsed and was rushed to the Dambai Health Centre.

He was later referred to the WoraWora Government Hospital for further treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility.

Hospital authorities are, however, tight-lipped on the incident.

Mr Kingsley Okuneggy, Krachi East New Patriotic Party Communication Officer, confirmed the incident on the party's platform.

The deceased, 60, was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace the late MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu, who died in September 2022.

Mr Mensah was a former Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Krachi East Municipality.

A close source disclosed to the GNA that deceased wife also collapsed on hearing the news collapsed and currently on admission at the same facility at WoraWora.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at martriculation programme Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at martriculation programme

2 hours ago

Ben Boakye, Executive Director of ACEP Current challenges in power supply caused by gas supply inadequacies — Ben Boaky...

2 hours ago

Eric Edem Agbana, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ketu North ‘Ghanaian youth more concerned about celebrity’s private life than scholarship s...

3 hours ago

Alleged child marriage: 12-year-old bride under care at a safe place — Information Ministry Alleged child marriage: 12-year-old “bride” under care at a safe place — Informa...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: 61 of voters say free SHS has brought financial relief — Poll 2024 elections: 61% of voters say free SHS has brought financial relief — Poll

4 hours ago

Update: Kidnapped Legon PRESEC student found Update: Kidnapped Legon PRESEC student found

6 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa 'Bawumia denouncing his government’s policies a terrible campaign strategy' - Br...

6 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party NPP Bawumia's 'dream' to increase Ghana's gold reserve is a clever solution to the c...

6 hours ago

Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR Re: Fidelity lawsuit against Bright Simons – Dumsor will not be solved by PR

6 hours ago

Founder and leader of the New Force party, - Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar Dredging the sea to Kumasi means Eastern, Greater Accra regions will be gone; th...

Just in....
body-container-line