Sand storms ahead with Saharan dust cloud set to smother France

A cloud of sand from the Sahara Desert will cover the whole of France this weekend – an orange spectacle visible to the naked eye that may cause some health problems.

France will once again be covered by a cloud of sand from the Sahara this weekend, a phenomenon that already affected the south-east of the country last Saturday.

However, the dust will return for three days from Saturday 6 April, this time affecting the whole of the country.

The Saharan dust will tint the skies orange, to the delight of amateur photographers, but with consequences for the health of people with respiratory problems.

Weather models clearly show a cluster breaking away from North Africa, moving up towards France and continuing towards the rest of Europe over the next three to four days.

According to Vincent Guidard, a researcher at Météo France: "This phenomenon is caused by sand on the ground that is lifted by the wind and then falls back down. As the sand is lifted up and blown back down, the grains of sand break up into smaller dust particles."

The dust rises into the atmosphere to an altitude of between one and seven kilometres, and is then transported by the prevailing air mass – which at the moment is headed towards Europe.

Depending on the location of the dust cloud, the sky will take on a sepia hue, and will settle on windows and windscreens.

Health risks

Antoine Trouche, an engineer at Airparif – the organisation that monitors air quality in the Paris region – says the sand cloud also entails health risks.

"At least on Saturday and Sunday, air quality in the Paris region will deteriorate as a result of the presence of these sand particles," he said.

"Because within the sand mists that travel in the atmosphere, there are small particles that are less than 10 micrometres in diameter, and these <[a href="https://www.lung.org/blog/dust-storms-and-lung-health" rel="nofollow,noreferrer,noopener" target="_blank">micro particles] are capable of breaking through the natural barriers that we have, particularly in the nose, and therefore of getting into the lungs."

During episodes of sand clouds, vulnerable people suffering from respiratory illnesses, pregnant women and young children are advised to be vigilant.

"Be alert to the appearance of any symptoms linked to air pollution, such as throat irritation, coughing or breathing difficulties, and potentially, especially if you have pre-existing pathologies, call your doctor," Trouche said.

'Natural cycle'

The severity of the pollution caused by sand clouds depends on their intensity, which varies, as does their number.

The arrival of sand clouds in Europe are "natural cycles" occuring regularly, usually between February and May, when weather conditions are favourable.

Sand and dust storms mainly affect people living in arid or semi-arid regions of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Central Asia and China, representing "a serious threat to health," according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

However these sand mists are less toxic than the ultrafine particles produced by road traffic, wood burning, coal burning or fires.