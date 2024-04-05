ModernGhana logo
Political parties to sign Ghana Compact contract before December 7 election

Prof John Asafu-Adjaye, a Senior Fellow at the African Center for Economic Transformation (ACET), says all political parties will sign the Ghana Compact contract on June 27, 2024, in Kumasi.

He explained that the Ghana Compact was a form of agreement between citizens of Ghana and political leaders to address issues facing the country in the areas of health, and education and five others after the election.

Prof Asafu-Adjaye was speaking at a three-day Compact Citizens’ Engagement organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Koforidua.

The engagement which is on the theme: “Compact for Ghana’s Political and Economic Transformation,” is expected to record 120 participants, including 40 each from the private sector, the general public and the youth for each day.

Prof Asafu-Adjaye observed that Ghana kept losing millions of money to uncompleted projects by the government each time there was a change of political leadership.

“What is happening now is that one government comes into power then starts a project and when another one comes, he throws the project away causing millions of dollars and starts a new project,” he noted.

Prof Asafu-Adjaye said the actions of the government had delayed Ghana’s development even after visiting the International Monetary Fund 17 times since independence.

As a result, he stressed the need to interact with all stakeholders such as civil society, private sector business owners, parliament, policy analysts, youth and others to identify challenges confronting the country and provide possible solutions.

These challenges and possible solutions, Prof Asafu-Adjaye indicated would be put together as a document and presented to all political parties to sign as a contract to accomplish when any of them was voted into power.

Ms Ophelia Ankrah, the Eastern Regional Director of NCCE, said seven regions were selected to hold the Compact Citizens’ Engagement, adding that the Eastern Region was the second region to hold after the Volta Region.

The remaining regions, she mentioned, were Greater Accra, Western, Bono East, Savannah and Upper East Regions.

GNA

