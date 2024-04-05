ModernGhana logo
Reintroduction of Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy is shocking – GPRTU

05.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has expressed dismay over the sudden reversal of the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy on petroleum products by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) on April 4, 2024, instructed all Oil Marketing Companies and related stakeholders to impose a levy of 16 pesewas per litre on Petrol, 14 pesewas per litre on Diesel, and 14 pesewas per kilogram of Liquefied Petroleum Gas as a result of the levy’s suspension.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for GPRTU, Abbas Imoro, stated that the reversal will further exacerbate already burdensome fuel prices.

“It is surprising that we have fought over that and was accepted and within three days or two days, it has been withdrawn. Because if you can remember, some time back, we fought over some of the taxes which we said should be taken off from the price build up.

So if today the government heard or understood or listened to us and said yes, I have taken off this price stabilisation levy because it doesn’t stabilise any price and just for the government to withdraw it in about two days, it is surprising.”

-citinewsroom

