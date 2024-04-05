Empty Shells’ Quest For Power

Clearly Ghana faces a leadership deficit. Thus all kinds of human species walking on four legs think they can lead the country.

Any critique of the people offering themselves for leadership at all levels reveals that many of them are empty shells. They have no vision, no conviction and indeed principles to provide the kind of leadership needed for the next phase of our development process. Compatriots, tell us whether some of the people seeking our mandate to govern us have excited us with their wildest and wonderful dreams that appear utopian.

We have heard of the 24-hour economy which is not novel, as the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) in 2017 captured it as one of its plans for the country. Those who have copied it and think they can “waoow” the people cannot articulate how to operationalise it beyond the sloganeering.

The people are not excited about John Mahama’s 24-hour economy slogan.

There is a known face on the political space who thinks by merely defecting from the governing NPP, after enjoying the perks of office for seven years under Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians would fall for his bait. His Movement for Change with the Great Transformation Agenda (GTP) where our famous dumas cloth is produced, is yet to cause a stir beyond the media bliss.

It is sad that some of the people the country has held in high esteem are empty shells only interested in self and not provide a new type of leadership for the country.

We think that if people like Alan Kyerematen and John Mahama are truly the new chips on the political block, there would have been a feeling good mood in the country by now. Their followers so far are the ones who know deep within themselves that the NDC and the Butterfly Movement are swimming against the tide.

Their leaders belong to the so-called intelligentsia but their logic undermines human comprehension. If that were not the case, how come John Mahama and Alan Kyerematen reduce the race for the Presidency to religion and region?

Somewhere in 2016, John Mahama poked a lot of fun at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for campaigning against him, a brother from the same geographical area and warned him that the NPP would never give him the opportunity to lead the party. Then last week Alan Kyerematen departed from the John Mahama fixation that the NPP hates people from the North to introduce a new dimension to our political evolution.

Now Alan Kyerematen is saying a non-Christian cannot be President and called on the Christian community to vote for a Christ-like candidate on December 7, 2024. Outright bunkum! Who do these characters think they are that they can prescribe conditions under which the over 20 million voters should exercise their choice during the upcoming general election?

If we must vote for Christ-like candidates, is Alan Kyerematen telling us that all his followers are Christians and none from the Muslim community? The Chief Imam and his followers better take a cue.

And is it the case that Alan Kyerematen would never campaign in the Muslim community or pay a courtesy call on the Chief Imam? We have said before and we repeat without contradiction that sane voices and stable minds are endangered species in the political space. How can anybody stable in the mind mount the political platform and reduce the contest to between Christians and Muslims?

And John Mahama thinks by tagging the NPP as an Akan party, he would gain attention from the other minority groups, especially from the northern part of the country. These characters are ethnic and religious bigots who must be rejected at the polls on December 7.