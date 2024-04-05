2024 elections: 61% of voters say free SHS has brought financial relief — Poll

05.04.2024 LISTEN

Majority of Ghanaians feel government's free Senior High School (SHS) policy has helped alleviate the financial pressure on households, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics, found 61% of voters believe the free SHS education policy has brought them and their families financial relief.

However, the survey also revealed that 67% think the policy should be reviewed.

"61% of voters believe the free SHS education policy has brough financial relief to them and their households. However, 67% believe it should be reviewed," stated the pollster in its findings released on Friday, April 5.

Introduced in 2017, the free SHS programme allows qualified Junior High School graduates to attend approved second cycle institutions at no cost to parents.

Prior to this, parents were required to pay levies to enroll their wards in SHS.

The new data suggests the majority of Ghanaians acknowledge that this policy shift has reduced the tuition costs burden on households.

This is a major ease for many low income families who previously struggled to fund their children's SHS education.

However, a sizeable number of those surveyed also think a review of the programme is needed, possibly to address implementation challenges since its rollout five years ago.