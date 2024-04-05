Majority of Ghanaians say Akufo-Addo's stance on anti-gay bill won't affect 2024 voting choice — Poll

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

05.04.2024 LISTEN

A new poll has found that the majority of Ghanaian voters do not expect President Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill to influence how they cast their ballots in the 2024 elections.

The research, conducted by independent firm Global InfoAnalytics, interviewed voters across the country on their views regarding the passage of the "Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Family Values" bill by Parliament in February.

The bill seeks to criminalize same-sex relationships and the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana, but has faced criticism from human rights groups who argue it violates basic freedoms.

President Akufo-Addo has declined to sign the bill into law until pending lawsuits challenging its constitutionality are settled by the Supreme Court.

However, the poll results released on Friday, April 5, indicate this stance is unlikely to hurt the President and his New Patriotic Party's electoral prospects.

A key finding was that "50% of voters say if the president does not assent the bill, it will not have any influence on how they vote in 2024 compared to 37% who said it will."

The poll also found the anti-LGBTQ+ bill enjoys widespread popular support, with 59% of Ghanaians backing it.

Support cuts across religious lines, except for those belonging to minority faiths.