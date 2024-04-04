ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: REGSEC gives Sofoline interchange traders 3 week ultimatum to relocate to Atwima Takyiman

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Regional News AR: REGSEC gives Sofoline interchange traders 3 week ultimatum to relocate to Atwima Takyiman
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has given traders at the Kwadaso Onion Market near the Sofoline interchange to relocate to the new site at Atwima Takyiman latest by the mid-night of April 23, 2024.

REGSEC said after the exercise nobody will be allowed to operate at the current site.

It noted that demolition of the old market will begin on April 22, 2024.

These were contained a press release issued by REGSEC, in collaboration with Kwadaso Municipal Security Committee (KMUSEC) on April 3, 2024, and signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who is also the chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Council.

REGSEC in the release said the decision is to avoid unnecessary traffic in the area, especially during peak hours caused by the parking of the heavy articulated trucks along the roadsides.

It added that “the parking of the heavy articulated trucks along the roadsides also imposes serious security risk for motorists, pedestrians and all other road users, including the traders themselves.”

“Last week there was an unfortunate incident but for the speedy intervention of the traders themselves who hired a crane to support an articulated truck loaded with onions, the vehicle would have turned over,” the release said.

REGSEC lamented that “On the 1st of April 2024, a kia pregio mini bus with registration number AE 3207-13 ran into some of the traders and one woman aged 45years lost her life and another man sustained serious injuries and he is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital."

“Consequently, all TRADERS are expected to relocate to the new site at Atwima Takyiman latest by mid night of 21st April 2024 after which nobody will be allowed to operate at the current site. Whoever fails to move by the given deadline will not be allowed entry into the old market,” it warned.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye 'How old are you to rubbish Alan, he's well-mannered, speaks more wisdom than yo...

2 hours ago

Rot at GIISDEC: Internal Auditor, Finance Director on police enquiry bail over massive 'chop chop' Rot at GIISDEC: Internal Auditor, Finance Director on police enquiry bail over m...

2 hours ago

Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematengleft and Abu Sakara Foster, former CPP flagbearer 2024 elections: Alan Kyeremateng, Abu Sakara, others form alliance to break NPP/...

2 hours ago

Claim that we caused GHS80million loss to the state through sweetheart deal untrue — ECG Claim that we caused GHS80million loss to the state through “sweetheart deal” u...

2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama Mahama promises to streamline STEM education; build more E-block community day s...

2 hours ago

2024 election: I align myself with Alans statement of voting for a Christlike candidate but. – Franklin Cudjoe 2024 election: I align myself with Alan’s statement of voting for a Christlike c...

2 hours ago

NSS releases PIN codes for enrolment of 20,289 newly trained nurses and midwives NSS releases PIN codes for enrolment of 20,289 newly trained nurses and midwives

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Injury time concert’ — Ghanaians react to Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle

2 hours ago

Kwesi Nyantakyi Seeking a high office and openly admitting to paying a bribe? — Nana Aba Anamoah...

4 hours ago

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubuleft and former Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih Akufo-Addo swaps Upper West and Upper East regional ministers

Just in....
body-container-line