A/R: REGSEC gives Sofoline interchange traders 3 week ultimatum to relocate to Atwima Takyiman

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has given traders at the Kwadaso Onion Market near the Sofoline interchange to relocate to the new site at Atwima Takyiman latest by the mid-night of April 23, 2024.

REGSEC said after the exercise nobody will be allowed to operate at the current site.

It noted that demolition of the old market will begin on April 22, 2024.

These were contained a press release issued by REGSEC, in collaboration with Kwadaso Municipal Security Committee (KMUSEC) on April 3, 2024, and signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, who is also the chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Council.

REGSEC in the release said the decision is to avoid unnecessary traffic in the area, especially during peak hours caused by the parking of the heavy articulated trucks along the roadsides.

It added that “the parking of the heavy articulated trucks along the roadsides also imposes serious security risk for motorists, pedestrians and all other road users, including the traders themselves.”

“Last week there was an unfortunate incident but for the speedy intervention of the traders themselves who hired a crane to support an articulated truck loaded with onions, the vehicle would have turned over,” the release said.

REGSEC lamented that “On the 1st of April 2024, a kia pregio mini bus with registration number AE 3207-13 ran into some of the traders and one woman aged 45years lost her life and another man sustained serious injuries and he is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital."

“Consequently, all TRADERS are expected to relocate to the new site at Atwima Takyiman latest by mid night of 21st April 2024 after which nobody will be allowed to operate at the current site. Whoever fails to move by the given deadline will not be allowed entry into the old market,” it warned.