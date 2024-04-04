Claim that we caused GHS80million loss to the state through “sweetheart deal” untrue — ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has refuted claims that it facilitated a "sweetheart deal" resulting in the loss of GHS80 million to the state.

In a press release issued on April 4, ECG responded to recent allegations by some civil society organizations and social activists.

The organizations had alleged that ECG purchased USD43 million for Independent Power Producer (IPP) payments in October 2023 at the rate of GHS13.95 to the US dollar.

According to the press release, "This was done at a time when the market rate was below GHS12.0 to the US dollar, resulting in a loss of about GHS80 million to the state."

William Boateng, ECG's Director of Communications, who signed the statement said, "The circulating cash waterfall spreadsheet that suggests that 43million USD was procured at a rate of 13.95 is a standard estimation sheet and does not represent the actuals."

Instead, ECG revealed that it procured a total of USD10.75 million through Fidelity Bank that month at rates varying between 11.825 and 11.965.

The statement added, "The actual rates at which forex is procured have been duly reported to Government at various presentations."

ECG further provided figures showing it procured USD13,259,135.98 in November 2023 at rates between 11.9650 - 12.0500. In December, USD23,000,500 was procured between 12.0900 - 12.1750.

Find details in the attachment below: