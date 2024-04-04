ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Claim that we caused GHS80million loss to the state through “sweetheart deal” untrue — ECG

Headlines Claim that we caused GHS80million loss to the state through sweetheart deal untrue — ECG
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has refuted claims that it facilitated a "sweetheart deal" resulting in the loss of GHS80 million to the state.

In a press release issued on April 4, ECG responded to recent allegations by some civil society organizations and social activists.

The organizations had alleged that ECG purchased USD43 million for Independent Power Producer (IPP) payments in October 2023 at the rate of GHS13.95 to the US dollar.

According to the press release, "This was done at a time when the market rate was below GHS12.0 to the US dollar, resulting in a loss of about GHS80 million to the state."

William Boateng, ECG's Director of Communications, who signed the statement said, "The circulating cash waterfall spreadsheet that suggests that 43million USD was procured at a rate of 13.95 is a standard estimation sheet and does not represent the actuals."

Instead, ECG revealed that it procured a total of USD10.75 million through Fidelity Bank that month at rates varying between 11.825 and 11.965.

The statement added, "The actual rates at which forex is procured have been duly reported to Government at various presentations."

ECG further provided figures showing it procured USD13,259,135.98 in November 2023 at rates between 11.9650 - 12.0500. In December, USD23,000,500 was procured between 12.0900 - 12.1750.

Find details in the attachment below:

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Attachments

Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Hopeson Adorye 'How old are you to rubbish Alan, he's well-mannered, speaks more wisdom than yo...

55 minutes ago

Rot at GIISDEC: Internal Auditor, Finance Director on police enquiry bail over massive 'chop chop' Rot at GIISDEC: Internal Auditor, Finance Director on police enquiry bail over m...

1 hour ago

Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematengleft and Abu Sakara Foster, former CPP flagbearer 2024 elections: Alan Kyeremateng, Abu Sakara, others form alliance to break NPP/...

1 hour ago

Claim that we caused GHS80million loss to the state through sweetheart deal untrue — ECG Claim that we caused GHS80million loss to the state through “sweetheart deal” u...

1 hour ago

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama Mahama promises to streamline STEM education; build more E-block community day s...

1 hour ago

2024 election: I align myself with Alans statement of voting for a Christlike candidate but. – Franklin Cudjoe 2024 election: I align myself with Alan’s statement of voting for a Christlike c...

1 hour ago

NSS releases PIN codes for enrolment of 20,289 newly trained nurses and midwives NSS releases PIN codes for enrolment of 20,289 newly trained nurses and midwives

1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Injury time concert’ — Ghanaians react to Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle

1 hour ago

Kwesi Nyantakyi Seeking a high office and openly admitting to paying a bribe? — Nana Aba Anamoah...

3 hours ago

Former Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubuleft and former Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih Akufo-Addo swaps Upper West and Upper East regional ministers

Just in....
body-container-line