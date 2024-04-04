2024 election: I align myself with Alan’s statement of voting for a Christlike candidate but…. – Franklin Cudjoe

04.04.2024 LISTEN

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has indicated that he agrees with Alan Kyerematen when he says Ghana needs a Christlike President.

Alan, leader of the Movement for Change has been lambasted in the past few days after he proclaimed to a church congregation that, Christians must vote for a Christlike candidate.

The former Minister in charge of Trade and Industry is also reported to have said Christians should vote for a Christian in the upcoming 2024 General Election.

After observing the public outrage on these views, Franklin Cudjoe has shared his view, indicating that he sides with Alan Kyerematen and that Ghana needs a Christlike leader.

He however insists that he disagrees with Alan when he says Christians must vote for Christians.

“I have followed the debate that started when Movement for Change's leader Hon. ALAN Kyerematen..I align myself with the first statement of voting for a Christlike candidate.

“I do not agree with the second point, but I will defend Alan Kyerematen any day on the second comment,” Franklin Cudjoe shared in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the IMANI African boss has disclosed that a recent nationwide field survey he directed revealed that 57% of respondents (20,010) support the idea of a Muslim becoming president, while 40% did not support a Muslim presidency.