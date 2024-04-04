ModernGhana logo
Festivals are meant for unity, community development - Mama Deawope II 

Mama Deawope II, Queen Mother of Tegbi in the Anloga District of the Volta region, has urged residents in the area to use festivals as a source of strengthening unity and revenue generation for community development.

This, she said would enable the various communities to see the progress of development to complement government efforts.

Mama Deawope said this in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency.

“Festivals bring families, friends, and others together as one people, and to deliberate about how to bring improvement into the communities for progress,” she stated.

Mama Deawope urged the youth not to focus on only entertainment shows but should get involved and contribute to community development.

She said communities would be able to gather some resources to put in place some social amenities such as good drinking water, good roads, health facilities, and others if they embraced their festivals.

“I am optimistic the next Tegbi Dututudoza Easter festival will be more massive than this year. The festival was halted due to the Covid outbreak, but we are happy to be back again.”

Togbi Haxormene IV, the Dufia of Tegbi commended the communities for bringing back the festival.

He charged all residents within the area to contribute adequately to the development and progress of the area.

