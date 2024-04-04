Is “Ghana for Christians” Another Brand of Alan’s Failed Akan Nationalism?

We have already voted to democratically elect the grandson of a Northern Ghanaian Muslim citizen, who ruled the country for four-and-half years. Which is not to anyway imply that the gross administrative incompetence of the twice-defeated, one-term former President John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama was primarily due to his predominantly Muslim familial background. Rather, this is to point out that the patently scandalous and morally outrageous notion that, somehow, our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana is the exclusive preserve of Christians, as is being reportedly claimed by the epically failed Founder and the also-run Presidential Candidate of the so-called Movement for Change (MfC) or the Butterfly Party (BP), to wit, Mr. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, is the most predictably and characteristically farcical, to speak less of the downright idiotic, statement or declaration ever to have been made by any major and/or prominent Ghanaian politician of our time (See “'You're not relevant in modern politics' — Annoh-Dompreh slams Alan over 'elect Christian President' comment " Modernghana.com 4/2/24).

It is at once farcical, obtuse and idiotic because shortly before his second or third – some say fourth – resignation from the presently ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the former John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-appointed Trade and Industry Minister had fully participated in the party’s August 2023 “Plenary” Presidential Primary, involving about a dozen 2024 presidential aspirants and gotten decisively trounced by both Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and the Muslim-vote courting Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. Now, what the foregoing observation clearly means is that the overwhelming majority of the party’s Electors or Electoral College Membership decided on the highly tipped winner of the August 2023 Pre-Presidential Primary wholly, fairly and squarely on the basis of something far more relevant and substantive than the mere religious background or the confession or creed of the winner, namely, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

We also obviously and undoubtedly know that the basis or the overriding criterion on which the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, was delivered his commanding victory was competence, mental and intellectual acuity and, most of all, formidable leadership skills. You see, not only is the Oxford and the Simon Fraser universities-educated Alhaji Bawumia better academically and professionally prepared for the serious and the very adult business or job of the Presidency, Dr. Bawumia is also far and away the more temperamentally and emotionally and psychologically balanced and politically conciliatory and a unifying personality than the potbellied and lumbering butterball “Affirmative Action” entitlement politician, who would have the rest of the nation comically believe that it is this first-rate technocratic outsider, who was literally cajoled and pressured into the role by circumstances having to do with internecine party squabbles and intrigues who is, somehow, the shoo-in Establishment Candidate. Maybe the latter reference has to do with the fact that even Candidate Kyerematen’s own prime benefactor and patron of yesteryear has resonantly endorsed the young and well-trimmed man who, going into the 2008 and 2012 Presidential Elections could not have been more revolting to the Gentle Giant who, by the way, also happens to be the blood relative of Candidate Kyerematen.

No such envy-laced accusation could be at once more scandalous and comical. Even more instructive is the fact that the man popularly known as Alan Cash rather pathetically exposes a little bit, albeit very telling, of the behind-the-scenes intrigues that transpired within the Agyekum-Kufuor and the Kwadwo Mpiani Camp of the New Patriotic Party that culminated in the strategically inadvisable finessing of the two-time Agyekum-Kufuor Presidential Running-Mate and the twice-elected Vice-President of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, namely, Vice-President Aliu Mahama. Finally, the proverbial cat has been let out of the bag, as it ought to, with the former putatively favorite Presidential Candidate of Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor publicly disclosing 16 years later, that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology-educated Architect and Urban Planner had been literally prevented from immediately succeeding his extant boss because as a Muslim by faith and confession, Alhaji Mahama was automatically disqualified from earning the public trust and the official endorsement of a lame-duck President Agyekum-Kufuor.

Earlier on, Alan – What kind of a God-fearing and politically and socially responsible Christian assumes such a “Mornonistic” or Money-Worshipping sobriquet, by the way? – had desperately crudely attempted to use the “Ethno-Tribal Card,” although in his characteristically dimwitted manner, Alan Cash had selected the wrong Ethno-Tribal Card. Which immediately informed the overwhelming majority of party members and delegates that Candidate Kyerematen irredeemably lacked the requisite leadership credentials, if also because he was pathologically narcissistic and egomaniacal with a grandiose sense of his own self-importance of a pachydermous magnitude that made him cavalierly presume himself to be far more important than the very institutional establishment of the New Patriotic Party itself.

You see, his Elephant-sized ego makes the man who has never held any elective position of public trust think and believe that his epically failed attempts to clinch the highest executive office of the land were actually rudely spurned beneficent favors to the Ghanaian citizenry and the electorate at large. One wonders if the Edweso/Ejisu native, who publicly claims to be of Fante descent, his maternal grandfather was known to have been of Fante extraction or descent, has ever thought of “donating” his imperious entitlement services elsewhere outside our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, where 22-year-old Supermarket Managers are deemed to be prime candidates for the Presidency.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

