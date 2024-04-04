Ban on noise making to begin May 6

The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has placed a monthlong ban on drumming, noise-making and funerals in the Ga Traditional Area with effect from Monday, May 6 to Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The Council said this was to allow the chiefs and elders of the Ga State to perform the “Nmaa Dumo” rite (planting of millet), which precedes the Ga Homowo Festival.

Nae Wulomo Nuumo Akwah Mensah III, Chief Priest of the Ga Traditional Area and Ga Mashie, announced this at a press conference held at the Ga Mantse Palace at Kaneshie in Accra on Wednesday.

He said this period was dedicated to fasting and prayers for favourable rainfall, abundant harvest, blessings, and foster peace for tranquility and positivity among all.

Nae Wulomo said noise-making activities such as clapping of hands and using musical instruments like tambourines, megaphones, roadside evangelism, funerals and placement of loudspeakers outside church premises and mosques were prohibited during the ban period.

He said these rules must be observed by the public to ensure peaceful coexistence in the country.

“A task force in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), various metropolitan, municipal, district assemblies and the Ghana Police Service to monitor and ensure compliance with the ban and persecute individuals who fail to comply,” he added.

The Chief Priest called on all stakeholders to cooperate in upholding the Ga customs, practices and traditions.

He urged all residents of the Ga State to honour the month-long ban on drumming and noise making and refrain from disparaging remarks regarding the customs and beliefs of the Ga people.

“Our traditions and culture are integral to our identity and are cherished deeply”, he said.

On Saturday, 13th June, a celebratory celebration called “Odadaa” would be held at the Ga Mantse Stool house to lift the ban on drumming and noise making.

