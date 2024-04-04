ModernGhana logo
It’s unfair to call Bawumia a liar – Mr. Logic

Showbiz pundit and artiste manager, Mr. Logic, has come to the defense of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, indicating that it is unfair to call him a liar.

Mr. Logic expressed his discomfort with the 'liar' tag imposed on Dr. Bawumia by certain Ghanaians, emphasising that the complexity of his role as the second gentleman of the land should be considered.

“The fact that some of Bawumia’s statements do not come to pass does not mean he is a liar, as some Ghanaians perceive,” Mr. Logic stated, highlighting the challenges inherent in Dr. Bawumia’s position.

He urged caution on the part of the Vice President regarding his utterances, emphasising the importance of avoiding statements that could tarnish his political image.

“He should be careful about some of the things he says because when your statements contradict what you represent, people start calling you names,” Mr. Logic advised.

The showbiz pundit further underscored the impact of such labels on Dr. Bawumia’s character and reputation, emphasising the need for a fair assessment of his role and responsibilities.

“People have been tagging him as a liar. I get very uncomfortable when I hear Ghanaians calling the vice president a liar; it is not fair,” Mr. Logic lamented, emphasising the complexity of being 100% honest in a political context.

The Vice President has faced criticism from some quarters for his inability to fulfill certain campaign promises, leading to the 'liar' label. However, Mr. Logic cautioned against such simplistic characterisations, urging a nuanced understanding of the challenges faced by leaders.

Dr. Bawumia is set to contest the 2024 elections as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with discussions around his credibility likely to remain a focal point in the political discourse.

