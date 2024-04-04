ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: NDC has crafted 99 strategies to win Greater Accra — Regional Chairman

NDC Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has developed 99 strategic plans to ensure it maintains control of the key battleground region of Greater Accra in the 2024 general elections.

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, revealed this in an interview with Onua FM on Thursday, April 4.

According to Mr. Ashie Moore, the party is leaving no stone unturned in crafting innovative strategies to consolidate the gains it made in Greater Accra in the 2020 polls.

"We have crafted 99 strategies aimed at securing victory in the Greater Accra elections. I do not see the existence of NPP in the Greater Accra Region," he stated.

The comment by the regional chairman is an indication of the NDC's resolve to defend the region it pried away from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the last general elections.

In 2016, the NPP's Nana Akufo-Addo won Greater Accra with 52.42% of the vote compared to the NDC's 46.69%.

However, in 2020 the NDC reversed the situation, with John Mahama polling 51.04% against Nana Akufo-Addo's 48.10%.

Parliamentary results in the region also shifted, with the NDC winning 20 seats as opposed to the NPP's 14. Meanwhile, the party in 2016, held 13 seats as against the NPP's 21.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

OSP has been rendered toothless in fight against corruption – IEA OSP has been rendered toothless in fight against corruption – IEA

3 hours ago

ECG needs competent managers — IEAJohn Kwakye ECG needs competent managers — IEA John Kwakye

3 hours ago

Bawumias manifesto team member grabs juicy single-sourced GHS245million contract – Ablakwa Bawumia’s manifesto team member grabs juicy single-sourced GHS245million contrac...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo scrutinizes audit report on GRA-SML transaction Akufo-Addo scrutinizes audit report on GRA-SML transaction

3 hours ago

Forgive us for criticizing Gborbu Wulomos child marriage – Yaw Oppong begs Nungua Chiefs Forgive us for criticizing Gborbu Wulomo’s child marriage – Yaw Oppong begs Nung...

3 hours ago

No law bars Kwesi Nyantakyi from contesting Ejisu primary – NPPs Ashanti regional secretary No law bars Kwesi Nyantakyi from contesting Ejisu primary – NPP’s Ashanti region...

3 hours ago

Sanitation: Ghana is a mess, our services are needed – Unposted environmental officers Sanitation: Ghana is a mess, our services are needed – Unposted environmental of...

3 hours ago

My appointment wasn't political – Ghana School of Law Director My appointment wasn't political – Ghana School of Law Director

3 hours ago

Land and marriage are most frequent areas of litigation in Ghana – Yaw Oppong Land and marriage are most frequent areas of litigation in Ghana – Yaw Oppong

4 hours ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, resigned as South Africa's parliamentary speaker on Wednesday. By Rodger Bosch POOLAFP S.Africa's ex-parliament speaker arrested in graft probe

Just in....
body-container-line