Election 2024: NDC has crafted 99 strategies to win Greater Accra — Regional Chairman

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has developed 99 strategic plans to ensure it maintains control of the key battleground region of Greater Accra in the 2024 general elections.

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, revealed this in an interview with Onua FM on Thursday, April 4.

According to Mr. Ashie Moore, the party is leaving no stone unturned in crafting innovative strategies to consolidate the gains it made in Greater Accra in the 2020 polls.

"We have crafted 99 strategies aimed at securing victory in the Greater Accra elections. I do not see the existence of NPP in the Greater Accra Region," he stated.

The comment by the regional chairman is an indication of the NDC's resolve to defend the region it pried away from the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the last general elections.

In 2016, the NPP's Nana Akufo-Addo won Greater Accra with 52.42% of the vote compared to the NDC's 46.69%.

However, in 2020 the NDC reversed the situation, with John Mahama polling 51.04% against Nana Akufo-Addo's 48.10%.

Parliamentary results in the region also shifted, with the NDC winning 20 seats as opposed to the NPP's 14. Meanwhile, the party in 2016, held 13 seats as against the NPP's 21.