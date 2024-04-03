Antwi Mensah and Family Foundation hands over two ultramodern washrooms to Ejisu R/C School

03.04.2024 LISTEN

The Antwi Mensah and Family Foundation recently inaugurated a significant initiative to address the restroom challenges at Ejisu RC School.

They unveiled an 11-seater toilet facility for the Primary and Junior High School sections and a 5-seater facility for the Kindergarten, totaling 16 seats. Additionally, the facilities include a common shower area for the kindergarten and a changing room for female pupils in the Primary and Junior High School.

This project, amounting to Ghc1,200,000.00, commenced in September 2022. Situated in the heart of Ejisu and accommodating approximately 1,000 pupils, this marks the school's first access to water closet toilet facilities in its over 80 years of existence.

Dr. Kofi Antwi Mensah, Co-Chairperson of the Foundation and an alumni of the school, spoke to the media during the commissioning ceremony. He expressed that the gesture aimed to give back to the school and address a pressing need not met by the government. Dr. Antwi Mensah stressed the importance of alumni contributing to their alma mater, no matter how small, and highlighted the inadequacy of the school's restroom facilities as the motivation for the intervention.

Maintenance Culture

Dr. Antwi Mensah emphasized the importance of maintenance in preserving public projects. To ensure the longevity of the facilities, they have hired an attendant to collaborate with the school in managing them for a specified period. Additionally, he pledged ongoing support for the school, including upgrading the fence wall and addressing other facility needs.

Mrs. Bernadette N. Votere, the Headmistress of Ejisu R/C Model Primary School, expressed gratitude to the Foundation and highlighted other challenges facing the school, such as insufficient computers for ICT education and the absence of a library.

Mr. Kwabena Owusu, the Municipal Director of Education, assured during the Sod-Cutting ceremony in August 2023 that the Ultra-modern Washroom facility would benefit the school's pupils and pledged to ensure its proper maintenance.

About the Antwi Mensah And Family Foundation

The Antwi Mensah And Family Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the United States, operates in both Ghana and the United States. Its Board comprises Mrs. Akua Mensah and Dr. Kofi Mensah as Co-chairpersons, with their three grown children serving as Directors. The foundation also has Associates in Ghana and a consultant in the USA. Their website, https://antwimensahandfamilyfoundation.org, provides information about the Foundation and offers various ways for individuals to contribute to its vision.