Hypertension is a risk factor for chronic kidney disease – Nephrologist reveals

Dr. (Mrs). Perditer Okyere

It has come to light that hypertension is the number one cause of chronic kidney disease in Ghana, hence, checking blood pressure (BP) is crucial to the early detection of chronic kidney disease and effective treatment.

“Worldwide (globally), diabetes is the number one cause of Chronic Kidney disease but in our part of the world [Ghana], is hypertension,” the head of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s (KATH) Renal/Dialysis Unit, Dr. (Mrs). Perditer Okyere revealed.

The renowned nephrologist speaking to healthcare professionals at this year’s World Kidney Day Celebration, therefore, suggested measures to curb kidney diseases.

“Today, we want to educate our colleagues; nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, doctors on hypertension.

“Anybody they meet at any clinic, they should check their blood pressure, and if it is high, just send that person to the appropriate quarters because if you leave the high blood pressure untreated, that person may end up getting kidney disease,” Dr. Mrs. Okyere pointed out.

She bemoans the superstition behind kidney disease and treatment, urging people to seek treatment at a medical facility.

“We know that it is difficult and expensive to treat someone with chronic kidney disease, especially end-stage kidney disease, so we don’t want to reach there,” Dr. Mrs Perditer Okyere admonished nurses to eschew preferential treatment and follow the right process in treating patients.

“Let the patients pass through the right procedure and follow the right protocol for blood pressure measurement, and this will enable doctors to prescribe the right doses of medication,” she said.