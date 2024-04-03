The Head Pastor of Goodness City Chapel International(GCCI), Rev. Apostle Thompson Noamesi, has reiterated his strong opposition to the LGBTQ+ practice in Ghana, asserting that it should never be accepted in any society.

In a statement addressing the issue, Apostle Thompson Noamesi emphasized that LGBTQ+ activities are contrary to human dignity and the values of traditional family structures.

According to him, “under no condition should the nation accept this LGBTQ+ practice.”

He referenced biblical teachings to support his stance, emphasizing that homosexuality goes against the natural order established by God.

Apostle Thompson Noamesi's remarks come in the wake of Parliament's passage of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ bill) in February.

The bill, if signed into law by the President, will criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

However, the Presidency has requested Parliament to hold off on sending the bill for his approval, raising legal concerns.

This decision has sparked controversy, with some expressing disappointment, including the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.