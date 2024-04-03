April 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.44 to $1, GHS12.91 on BoG interbank

The buying rate of the Ghanaian Cedi versus the US dollar has climbed by 5 pesewas on both the buying and selling rates.

The buying rate is now GHS12.94 while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS13.44 on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and gasoline updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS12.90 purchasing and GHS12.91 selling prices at interbank rates, 3 pesewas increase from previous rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently purchasing for GHS13.20 and GHS13.60, respectively, and selling at GHS13.10 and GHS13.60.

In comparison to our last post on Tuesday, the Cedi maintained value at both purchasing and selling rates on AfriSwap and Albrim against the US dollar.

In comparison to earlier rates, the British Pound Sterling has increased in value by 4 pesewas against the Cedi while the Euro has also gained value by 4 and 6 pesewa on the selling and buying rates respectively.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.24 and GHS17.00, respectively.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS13.84 and GHS14.59, respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.24, 3 pesewas decrease from the previous rates. The price of euro declined by a pesewa and it is currently selling at GHS13.90.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS13.05 and GHS13.06, respectively, for each dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.60 and GHS15.29 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that deals in euros, Afriex, is selling GHS14.07 for €1.