Release the KPMG audit on SML; don't sit on it — Prof Gyampo tells Akufo-Addo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo is urging President Nana Akufo-Addo to swiftly release the long-awaited KPMG audit report on the controversial SML revenue collection deal.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 3, the political science lecturer at the University of Ghana argued that the Ghanaian public has a "right to know" the contents of the audit report.

"The good people of Ghana have the RIGHT to know the contents of the report, and this is a simple truism that must not elude any government that believes in the dogmas of accountability and transparency," Prof. Gyampo wrote.

He added that keeping the report under wraps risks fueling rumors of a "cover-up" by the government.

"At the moment, rumors are being peddled that, you probably want to 'cover-up' or tamper with the report. A simple swift publication of the report would prevent these rumors from festering," Prof. Gyampo stated.

The famed academic strongly urged President Akufo-Addo to act swiftly to preserve his legacy of promoting transparency and fighting corruption by releasing the KPMG audit findings.

"My teacher, Prof E. Gyimah-Boadi has publicly noted that your track record in the fight against corruption is in tatters. In my candid view, the timeous release of the KPMG report on the SML deal, would be helpful in shaping and improving this track record," he told the President.

Background:

The scrutiny intensified following an investigative piece by the Fourth Estate in December 2023, implicating SML, the GRA, and the Ministry of Finance.

The report alleged that the GRA had awarded SML a lucrative 10-year contract worth $100 million annually, raising suspicions of irregularities.

In response, SML refuted claims of a decade-long contract, asserting instead that it had secured a 5-year agreement.

The GRA, in a statement released on December 20, 2023, maintained that proper procedures were followed in engaging SML's services.

However, on January 2, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo issued a directive instructing SML to halt its ongoing revenue assurance operations.

Additionally, he mandated an immediate audit of the contract with GRA and the Ministry of Finance, entrusting KPMG with the task.

In light of these developments, SML expressed confidence that the audit outcome would provide clarity and accuracy regarding its operations.

Read the full post below:

“Dear President Akufo Addo, I am told KPMG has submitted its report on the SML deal. Given that there were serious allegations of corruption about the deal by a media house, I write as a Citizen to respectfully remind you that, you cannot sit on the report. The good people of Ghana have the RIGHT to know the contents of the report, and this is a simple truism that must not elude any government that believes in the dogmas of accountability and transparency.

The guys in the media who reported the matter and made serious allegations of corruption about the deal, may, for whatever reason, suddenly not be interested in pushing you to get the report out. But, you do not need the media to force you to do the needful. You used to advocate for human rights many years ago, when you weren’t President of Ghana, and you probably know better than all Ghanaians that, the good people of Ghana, have the right to know what is contained in the KPMG work on the SML.

At the moment, rumors are being peddled that, you probably want to “cover-up” or tamper with the report. A simple swift publication of the report would prevent these rumors from festering. Respectfully, Sir, even though you are done and exiting, I think you must be interested in the legacy you are leaving behind in promoting good governance, accountability, transparency, responsiveness and in the fight against corruption. You must also be interested in how your last minute actions and inactions impact on the electoral fortunes of the political organization that birthed your presidency.

My teacher, Prof E. Gyimah-Boadi has publicly noted that your track record in the fight against corruption is in tatters. In my candid view, the timeous release of the KPMG report on the SML deal, would be helpful in shaping and improving this track record. All is not lost, Mr President, there is some room for improvement. Please release the KPMG Report on the SML deal, for the good people of Ghana have the right to know.”