UW/R: Speaker Bagbin joins St. Dominic Church to dedicate church pews 

Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has joined congregants of the St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sombo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District to dedicate church pews to help promote the work of God.

The church, hitherto, used normal benches during church service, which made it difficult to observe some of the ordinances of the Catholic Church, including kneeling to pray.

The church, led by Reverend Father Jonas Santah of the Kaleo Parish in charge of the St. Dominic Church and with support from Vision Foundation, initiated the process of acquiring the furniture for the church.

A total of 64 pews were constructed with support from the Speaker of Parliament at a cost of GH¢113,600.00.

Addressing the congregants during a church service at Sombo to dedicate the pews, Mr Bagbin commended the congregation for their dedication and commitment towards the development of the church.

“I thank the officiating Priest, Reverend Father Jonas Santah… He had the support of Vision Foundation and through their partnership, I got to know that the community has decided to provide these pews for the church.

“So, I decided to add some support to acquire these pews for the laity and all congregants around this area,”he explained.

Giving the history of the church, Mr Bagbin said it started in a mud-grass-thatch structure some decades ago but had since grown and expanded to its current state.

He indicated that the structure also served as classrooms for children in the community, which had also grown to be known as the Sombo R/C Basic School.

According to him, people used to trek several kilometres to other areas, including Daffiama for church services but said it was fortunate that the church was at their doorstep and they would, together, work for its growth.

Rev. Father Santah, in his sermon, said Jesus Christ came to teach many things and one of them was that there was life after death, which he demonstrated by resurrecting on the third day after his death.

He, thus, said Christians had been instructed by God to spread the gospel that Jesus came to teach and the church building was one of the avenues for spreading the message.

He observed that the pews would motivate the people to attend church since the normal benches they used were not conducive enough for the congregants as they could not kneel comfortably to pray or lean against them.

He, however, reminded the people that the human body was the temple of God and it should be kept clean at all times.

Mr Anthony M. Sumah, the Member of Parliament for the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, pledged GH¢5,000.00 to support the church in acquiring the remaining pews needed.

GNA