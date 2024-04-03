Nana Akomea has condemned the recent child marriage controversy in Nungua, urging the Traditional Council in the community to put an immediate stop to the ‘inappropriate’ marriage between a 12-year-old girl and a 63-year-old Ga priest.

Reports about the betrothal of the underage girl to the Ga priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, has sparked widespread condemnation and raised legal and ethical concerns.

In a statement issued by the Ga-Dangbe Council, it noted that "..it is not difficult to infer that the significant age difference between the two parties may create an imbalance of power, leading to potential abuse and exploitation. It is essential to acknowledge the legal and ethical implications of marrying a girl who is underage because, in this country, there are strict laws in place to protect minors from exploitation and abuse. By marrying a girl who is not of legal age, the traditional ruler is potentially violating these laws and putting the girl at risk of harm.

"Many have cited the constitution 1992, the Criminal Offences Act and the Children's Act, all dealing with consent to have sex, to be married, defilement of females, and void marriages, which are legitimate concerns, with some even calling for the Police and other State actors to step in. In addition to legal and ethical concerns, there are also societal implications to consider. The traditional ruler's actions have reflected poorly on the Nungua traditional area as well as the Ga-Dangbe community in general, giving detractors the opportunity to denigrate and make us objects of derision. The other concerns are whether, since the ceremony is part of the traditions of Nungua, it should be respected or isolated or given immunity from State laws, that also the Council finds problematic.”

The CEO of the State Transport Coporation (STC), speaking on the matter on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, expressed grave concern over child marriage, emphasizing the breach of laws and the potential harm to the girl's well-being.

He said, "Even if she is charged to do ritual work, she must still go to school. If that limits her from going to school, you have breached the law. So, it's not only marriage but if you are going to place the child in the shrine to do a shrine job and it disturbs her education, you have flouted the laws. One other thing I heard is that as he has married her, it is only when she is 18 years old before he will engage in sexual intercourse with her. Where from this too?"

Nana Akomea called for immediate intervention to prevent further harm to the girl.

"In six years, when the child turns 18, how old will the man be? He is 63 years old, so in six years, he will be 69 while his wife is 18 years old. They should stop this; it's inappropriate!" he asserted.