Listen to EC, re-run Yendi Constituency contest - Political Scientist to NPP

A political scientist Dr Christopher Ampadu of the Methodist University has urged the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to adhere to the recommendation of the Electoral Commission (EC) to re-run the Yendi Constituency primaries in the Northern Region disrupted by some angry youth of the party during the counting of the ballots after close of polls.

The EC, which supervised the contest between the Deputy MASLOC Chief Executive, Hajia Abibata Mahama Zakariah, and the incumbent Member of Parliament Alhaji Farouk Mahama held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, which was characterised by commotion and attacks and election officials left the venue.

The leadership in charge of the conduct of the election went ahead to declare Farouk Mahama as the winner and ignored the EC officials in the melee.

The EC has since interdicted five of the officials who conducted the polls which ended abruptly.

Snippets of information gathered by the political scientist while speaking on Accra-based Adom FM indicate that the NPP leadership will adjudicate the matter at an NEC meeting this week.

Meanwhile, Dr Christopher Ampadu is further urging the NPP leadership to go by the EC’s report that has recommended a re-run to demonstrate the Party’s commitment to democratic and transparent polls.

He also cautioned the NPP to be mindful of the peace and safety of the people of Yendi as we go into the 2024 elections

-Classfmonline