Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei holds successful Easter activities in Bekwai

By Reporter
Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, the recently elected Parliamentary Candidate representing the NPP in Bekwai Constituency, embarked on a series of visits during the Easter holidays to connect with local chiefs, communities, and churches in celebration of the festive season.

Among the communities he paid homage to were Kortwiahene and Abodomhene, as a gesture of respect and gratitude.

In addition, Lawyer Ralph expressed his appreciation to Nana Nkansah Boadu, Chief of Agric Nzema, for his unwavering support, prayers, and wise counsel.

Demonstrating his commitment to community support, Lawyer Ralph participated in "Easter Fundraising Programs" in various communities.

In Feyiase, he contributed roofing sheets worth Ghc7,000 and GHC1,000 in cash towards the renovation of a school building.

Similarly, at Ahwiren, he donated GHC7,000 worth of roofing sheets to aid in roofing the local Police Station and provided building materials to Kokofu community for the completion of their community center.

Churches
Further extending his outreach, Lawyer Ralph visited several churches to join in their Easter conventions, including the Church of God Adjamesu Zone, Saviour Church at Ntinanko, Pentecost Church Anwiankwanta Zone and Abodom Zone.

Community Gala
With his passion to support and empower the youth, Lawyer Ralph supported 10 communities, which organised community galas, with sets of jerseys, footballs, and cash prizes.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei personally got involved in making the donations.

He used the opportunity to advise the youth to eschew all forms of social vices and take their studies and trades very seriously.

He asked for support and prayers from all constituents.

Throughout his visits, Lawyer Ralph was accompanied by Constituency Executives, party members, and well-wishers, seeking support and prayers from all constituents.

Throughout his visits, Lawyer Ralph was accompanied by Constituency Executives, party members, and well-wishers, seeking support and prayers from all constituents.

