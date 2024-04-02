ModernGhana logo
Chief of Staff begins rebuilding Kumasi Race Course Market stalls

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Chief of Staff Akosua Fremah Osei Opare has initiated the reconstruction of the stalls at the Kumasi Race Course Market in Bantama, Ashanti region, following a devastating fire outbreak on March 11 that destroyed approximately 300 stalls and goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The rebuilding project, estimated at GHC800,000, is being solely financed by Akosua Fremah Osei Opare. Additionally, she donated GHC50,000 in cash to support the fire victims.

Workers are actively engaged in the reconstruction efforts, with the site filled with sand to level the ground and the construction of the retaining wall already underway.

Akosua Fremah Osei Opare has provided substantial materials for the project, including 6,000 pieces of wood, 50 trips of sand, 60 packets of roofing sheets, 20 trips of gravel, 500 bags of cement, 30 tonnes of iron rods, and packets of nails.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Nana Afia Kyeiwaa, the queen mother of the traders at the Kumasi Race Course Market, expressed profound gratitude to the Chief of Staff for her unwavering support. She hailed Akosua Fremah Osei Opare as a "Mother" and an "Angel," praising her for consistently standing by them during challenging times.

Ama Dufie, a smoked-fish seller and victim of the fire, extended heartfelt appreciation to Akosua Fremah Osei Opare for her financial assistance and for spearheading the reconstruction of the stalls.

