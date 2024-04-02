ModernGhana logo
She is 16years, not 12 — Nungua Traditional Council fights back

The Nungua Traditional Council has stated that Naa Yoomo Ayemuede, the spouse of Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, is 16 years old, and not 12 as previously reported.

This statement contradicts the age of 13 given by the Mankralo of the Nungua traditional area in an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM Tuesday morning.

The priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, wedded the girl in a traditional ceremony that took place on Saturday.

Facing criticism, community leaders have defended their actions, stating that outsiders do not understand their customs and traditions.

Footage and images from Saturday’s elaborate event, attended by numerous community members, have been widely disseminated on social media, sparking widespread outrage among Ghanaians.

During the ceremony, a woman, speaking in the local Ga language, instructed the girl to dress provocatively for her husband.

Further advice was given to the girl to prepare for marital duties and to use the gifted perfumes to enhance her attractiveness to her husband.

These comments have intensified the public outcry, as they suggest that the marriage was not merely symbolic.

In response, critics are urging authorities to annul the marriage and launch an investigation into Mr Tsuru.

But Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah Director of Administration, Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse at a presser in Accra on Tuesday said “We would like to emphasise that there is no carnal relationship or marriage involved as perceived by many. Naa Yoomo attends one of the best private schools in Nungua. She has a chauffeur that takes her to school and brings her home. She’s been attended to.”

“As we have indicated for the past six years she has been performing this particular rite and for that matter, we have the elderly within the community that takes good care of her. She has no friends because she accepts and understands that the task that is ahead for her to perform does not permit her to have a normal child upbringing. It is part of being a royal.”

—CitiNewsroom

