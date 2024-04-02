ModernGhana logo
Reconsider decision on high passport fee increment – Tourism Network tells Foreign Affairs Ministry 

The Africa Tourism Research Network (ATRN) has appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to reconsider the “inimical action” of a 400 per cent increment in passport fees.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday in Accra, it said increasing passport application fees (32 paged) from GHc 100 to GHc 500 (an increase of 400 per cent) was “just too much to say the least”.

It said it was impossible for ordinary citizens to pay “this astronomical fee increases”.

The Network said the increment could have been gradual over a period.

