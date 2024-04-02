‘Investigate and prosecute anyone involved in 63-year-old Ga priest’s marriage to 12-year-old’ — AG to CID

The office of Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice has directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate allegations of child marriage involving a 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old girl.

Reports emerged last weekend claiming Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, a priest of the Ga State, celebrated his marriage to 12-year-old Naa Okromo in the Ga Mashie area of Accra.

Under Ghanaian law, the minimum age of marriage is 18 years, affirmed a letter addressed to the CID signed by Deputy Attorney General Diana Asonaba Dappaah.

In the statement on April 2, Mrs. Dappaah said "The allegations, if proven, constitute a criminal offence for which all persons involved must face prosecution. We would appreciate it if you could cause your outfit to conduct the necessary investigation of the alleged child marriage to enable our Office to do the needful."

She cited sections 14 and 15 of the Children's Act which prohibit forcing a child into marriage or betrothal, stating "A person shall not force a child to be betrothed, to be the subject of a dowry transaction, or to be married."

Failure to comply is punishable by a fine, imprisonment or both.

This follows a similar petition filed by Madina MP and human rights lawyer Francis Xavier-Sossu, telling the CID to launch an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the police service has confirmed that investigations are underway.