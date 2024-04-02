Increase in passport application fee not to financially burden Ghanaians but to improve service – Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botwe has opened up on the decision to increase the cost of acquiring a passport in the country.

Unlike in the past when a Ghanaian could apply for a passport at a cost of GHS100, Ghanaians will now pay at least GHS500 for the same standard passport.

For Ghanaians who choose expedited process, they will pay GHS800.

Speaking to journalists on the latest increment, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botwe stressed that the increment is not to burden Ghanaians financially.

She explained that it is only to ensure improved service for Ghanaians.

In her interview, she appealed to Ghanaians who do not need a passport not to apply for it.

“I’m asking humbly, Ghanaians, that please if you don’t have need for a passport and because you cannot afford it, please don’t go for a passport because it’s no longer a primary source of identification. The Ghana card is.

“We need to ensure we improve our services which is why we have had to increase it, parliament has agreed to the cost. It’s not because we want to increase the burden on Ghanaians. It’s just because we need applicants to pay the realistic fees so that we in turn can provide them with a good service when they come to procure service,” Shirley Ayorkor Botwe said.

She said government has over the years subsidised the cost of passports for Ghanaians.

She said due to the high financial challenge it comes with, it is important to stop the subsidy for applicants to pay for the actual cost of a passport.