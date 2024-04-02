AngloGold Ashanti trains SMEs in Obuasi

In Ghana, the informal sector constitute about 85 per cent of the country’s workforce yet some seem miserable in their old age because of the lack of financial stability.

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine following a needs assessment conducted on local SMEs, which results showed that majority of local SMEs needed sensitization and capacity enhancement in national regulatory requirements around VAT (value added tax), SSNIT payments on behalf of their employees and themselves, and income tax payments, decided to team up with SSNIT to organize a two day training and capacity building for them in Obuasi.

The training according to the Community Relations Manager of AngloGold Ashanti Edmond Oduro Agyei involved more than 400 small and medium-sized enterprises in Obuasi. The participants were taken through modules like Making sound business investments, planning a sound capital structure, Recognition of Business Opportunities, Commercialising a Concept, and initiating a business venture, among other topics.

Facilitators for the capacity building workshop were drawn from various reputable organizations such as the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Enterprises Agency, SSNIT, Agric Development Bank, and Absa Bank Ghana who provided valuable insights and guidance to the participants throughout the workshop.

The Community Relations Manager emphasized the need for business owners to invest in their future and that of their employees. He said “by investing in the future of their workforce, SMEs are not only ensuring a safety net for individuals but also strengthening Ghana’s overall social security system.

He said it was refreshing to note that after the workshop, more than 300 SMEs had joined the SSNIT Informal Pension scheme. He said this demonstrates their dedication to building a sustainable and supportive work environment, helping to achieve the goal of AGA's 10-Year SEDP of contributing to resilient and socio-economically self-sustaining communities in Obuasi.

SSNIT's SELF-EMPLOYED ENROLMENT DRIVE

According to the Obuasi Manager of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust ( SSNIT) Monica Awuku, they collaborated with AngloGold Ashanti to roll out the training program as a means to reach out to players in the informal sector.

He said the workshop provided an opportunity for SSNIT to introduce the Self-employed Enrolment Drive (SEED). The initiative is aimed at encouraging self-employed persons to sign up for the SSNIT scheme to access the benefits once they are qualified.

After the workshop, more than 300 business owners joined the scheme. This she said was commendable expressing the need for others to join to have a secure future.

Meanwhile, participants of the workshop lauded AngloGold Ashanti and SSNIT for the training program. They intimated that the workshop will impact positively on their businesses.

Gabriel Nsiah ASARE, the Obuasi District chairman of the Ghana Tailors and Dressmakers Association said the various modules taught at the workshop were what they needed to improve their businesses.

He however appealed to AngloGold Ashanti to contract the Association to sew uniforms for the company. " We need AngloGold Ashanti to engage us to sew their uniforms for them. This will enable them to see the real benefits and impacts of these workshops".