Substantiate your ‘IGP wants to kill me’ claim or apologise — Peace Watch Ghana to Rev Owusu Bempah

Peace Watch Ghana has called on renowned preacher Rev. Issac Owusu Bempah to substantiate his claims accusing the Inspector General of Police of plotting to arrest and kill him or render an unqualified apology.

Rev. Owusu Bempah had in recent public comments alleged that IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare had deployed police officers to arrest and kill him.

However, Peace Watch Ghana said these claims were "not only false but also dangerous" as they have the potential to undermine confidence in the police and threaten national security.

Executive Director of Peace Watch Ghana Diana Nyonkopa Daniels in a statement dated April 2, said "Peace Watch Ghana strongly condemns these allegations by Rev. Owusu Bempah and calls on him to immediately substantiate his claims with evidence or render an unqualified apology to the IGP and the Police Service."

She added that "such open-ended rhetoric only serves to undermine the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Service who work tirelessly to maintain law and order."

The organization warned that while freedom of speech is important, public figures must exercise responsibility and ensure statements made are factual so as not to incite violence or threaten the peace of Ghana, especially in an election year.

Read the full statement below:
Press Release
Date: 4/02/2024
Subject: Allegations by Rev Owusu Bempah Against the Inspector General of Police

It has come to the attention of Peace Watch Ghana that Rev. Issac Owusu Bempah has made some allegations against the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the Ghana Police Service, claiming that the IGP has deployed police officers to arrest and kill him. These claims are not only false but also dangerous, as they have the potential to erode public confidence in the Police Service and threaten the peace and security of the country, especially in an election year.

Peace Watch Ghana strongly condemns these allegations by Rev. Owusu Bempah and calls on him to immediately substantiate his claims with evidence or render an unqualified apology to the IGP and the Police Service. Such open-ended rhetoric only serves to undermine the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Police Service who work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our communities.

It is important to note that freedom of speech comes with a responsibility to ensure that statements made are factual and do not incite violence or undermine the peace and security of the country. We urge all individuals, including religious leaders, to exercise caution and responsibility in their public statements, especially during this sensitive period.

Peace Watch Ghana remains committed to working to promote peace, security and stability of all citizens and will not hesitate to call out any individual or group that seeks to disrupt the peace and stability of our country and undermine the credibility of state institutions.

Signed,
Diana Nyonkopa Daniels
Executive Director, Peace Watch Ghana

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
