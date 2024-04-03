Al Jazeera condemns Netanyahu’s accusations and escalating campaign

In a sharp escalation, Al Jazeera reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initiated an aggressive campaign against the network, alleging its involvement in undermining Israel’s security and inciting violence against Israeli soldiers, particularly in connection to the October 7 attack.

However, Al Jazeera vehemently refutes these claims, denouncing them as baseless and perilous fabrications.

According to Al Jazeera, Netanyahu’s accusations lack any credible justification and are merely an attempt to discredit the network and undermine press freedom. The network asserts that Netanyahu’s actions hold serious consequences, particularly for the safety of its staff and facilities worldwide, as his incitement fuels hostility towards its personnel. The network emphasizes that it holds the Israeli Prime Minister accountable for any harm that may befall its employees or premises as a result of his false accusations.

The network maintains that this recent assault is emblematic of a larger pattern of systematic attacks designed to suppress Al Jazeera’s voice. It adds that these attacks span from the targeted assassination of its correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh to the heartbreaking losses of journalists Samer AbuDaqqa and Hamza AlDahdouh, the bombing of its Gaza office, directed violence against its journalists and their families, and the intimidation and detainment of its correspondents in the field.

Despite facing such slanderous accusations and threats, Al Jazeera remains steadfast in its commitment to providing bold and professional coverage of events. The network asserts its right to pursue all legal avenues to address these baseless allegations and safeguard its integrity and freedom of the press.

Richmond Acheampong is a communication specialist, consultant, independent journalist and columnist. He holds a PhD in Journalism and can be contacted through [email protected]