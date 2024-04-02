ModernGhana logo
Anti-gay bill: Whether you'll sign or not, may posterity judge you — Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to Akufo-Addo

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a governance lecturer at Central University has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's delay in signing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law, urging him to take decisive action.

The bill, which was passed by Parliament, seeks to uphold Ghanaian family values and criminalise homosexual activities in the country.

It includes provisions for penalties and imprisonment for those involved in promoting or advocating LGBTQ+ rights.

Despite its passage in Parliament, the bill has not yet been enacted into law as it awaits the President's assent.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah and many Ghanaians have called on President Akufo-Addo to sign the bill without further delay.

Reacting to this on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah emphasised the importance of the President's decision on the bill, stating, "Whether the President will sign or not, may posterity judge him."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

