ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

April 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

CediRates Spotlight April 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to 1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The buying rate of the Ghanaian Cedi against the US dollar remained at GHS12.89 on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, while the selling price stood at GHS13.39.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and gasoline updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS12.87 as buying price and GHS12.88 selling price at interbank rates, unchanged from previous rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently buying the dollar for GHS13.20 and GHS13.60 and selling at GHS13.10 and GHS13.60 respectively

In comparison to our last post on Thursday, the Cedi gained stability at both purchasing and selling rates on AfriSwap and Albrim against the US dollar.

The British Pound Sterling has decreased in value by 3 pesewas against the Cedi while the Euro has devalued by 4 and 3 pesewas on the selling and buying rates respectively.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.21 and GHS16.96, respectively.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS13.79 and GHS14.55 respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.27, unchanged from the previous rates. The price of euro remained at GHS13.91.

Through Lemfi and Afriex, people can send money from Ghana to the US or the UK at GHS13.05 and GHS12.40, respectively per dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.60 and GHS15.29 for the British Pound respectively.

The only one of the two that deals in euros, Afriex, is selling GHS13.33 for €1.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempahleft and Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Substantiate your ‘IGP wants to kill me’ claim or apologise — Peace Watch Ghana ...

34 minutes ago

NPP 'prevents' constituency chairman from contesting vacant Ejisu seat NPP 'prevents' constituency chairman from contesting vacant Ejisu seat

34 minutes ago

Eco-Conscious Citizens allege lease of Parks and Gardens land in Wa for petrol station, demands full-scale audit Eco-Conscious Citizens allege lease of Parks and Gardens land in Wa for petrol s...

34 minutes ago

'Some Ga leaders are dragging the tribe in the mud' — Sempe Mantse condemns Gborbu Wulomos marriage to 12-year-old girl 'Some Ga leaders are dragging the tribe in the mud' — Sempe Mantse condemns Gbor...

35 minutes ago

2024 Independent Presidential Candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng Your ‘elect a Christian President’ comment unfortunate, retract and apologize — ...

59 minutes ago

Arrest 63-year-old Nungua Gborbu Wulomo for marrying 12-year-old; his conduct illegal — Madina MP petitions CID Arrest 63-year-old Nungua Gborbu Wulomo for marrying 12-year-old; his conduct il...

1 hour ago

NCCE, Chairperson, Kathleen Addyleft and a picture of the contentious marriage ceremony Marriage of 12-year-old: ‘Review your traditional practices’ — NCCE urges Nungua...

1 hour ago

Anti-gay bill: Whether you'll sign or not, may posterity judge you—Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to Akufo-Addo Anti-gay bill: Whether you'll sign or not, may posterity judge you — Dr. Otchere...

1 hour ago

2024 elections: Ashanti, Greater Accra and Western regions lead in voter apathy — Poll 2024 elections: Ashanti, Greater Accra and Western regions lead in voter apathy ...

1 hour ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa If the looting under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t won’t stop, my exposés won’t stop – Abla...

Just in....
body-container-line