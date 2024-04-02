April 2: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

The buying rate of the Ghanaian Cedi against the US dollar remained at GHS12.89 on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, while the selling price stood at GHS13.39.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and gasoline updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS12.87 as buying price and GHS12.88 selling price at interbank rates, unchanged from previous rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently buying the dollar for GHS13.20 and GHS13.60 and selling at GHS13.10 and GHS13.60 respectively

In comparison to our last post on Thursday, the Cedi gained stability at both purchasing and selling rates on AfriSwap and Albrim against the US dollar.

The British Pound Sterling has decreased in value by 3 pesewas against the Cedi while the Euro has devalued by 4 and 3 pesewas on the selling and buying rates respectively.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.21 and GHS16.96, respectively.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS13.79 and GHS14.55 respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.27, unchanged from the previous rates. The price of euro remained at GHS13.91.

Through Lemfi and Afriex, people can send money from Ghana to the US or the UK at GHS13.05 and GHS12.40, respectively per dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.60 and GHS15.29 for the British Pound respectively.

The only one of the two that deals in euros, Afriex, is selling GHS13.33 for €1.