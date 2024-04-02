Akufo-Addo supports anti-gay bill; he asked MPs to ensure the bill is passed – New Juaben South MP reveals

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi has refuted allegations that President Akufo-Addo is against the passing of the bill against LGBTQ+.

According to him, the President supports that anti-gay bill and helped get it passed by admonishing Majority MPs to ensure it is passed by Parliament.

“President Akufo-Addo supports the Anti -LGBTQ+ bill because, in our monthly meetings with him, he told us to support the bill to be passed because it is a good law. The President is not against the bill,” Michael Okyere Baafi revealed.

The New Juaben MP made the revelation while addressing congregants of The Church of Pentecost during the Easter Convention in Koforidua.

In his address, Michael Okyere Baafi described LGBTQ+ as a foolish thing that must not be tolerated.

He said that the only reason why President Akufo-Addo cannot assent to the bill is the fact that there is an injunction seeking to jail him if he signs the bill into law.

“That foolish thing called LGBTQ cannot be tolerated. The 1992 Constitution already frowns on it. So we the MPs based on powers given to us support the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Parliament but the law stipulates that the bill must be assented to by the President before it becomes law. But as the President prepares to receive and assent the bill some human rights activists took the matter to the Supreme Court to halt the president from signing”.

“If the President goes ahead to sign he will be jailed. The people who sent the matter to court want the president to be jailed if he signs the bill,” Michael Okyere Baafi explained.