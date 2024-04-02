NPP will need united front to retain power in the 2024 — Nsuta Kwaman Beposo MP

The Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwaman Beposo Hon Adeleide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim says the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP will need a united front to retain power in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

To that effect, the NPP MP has called party members to build a strong formidable and united front in order to win the pending general election.

The Deputy Health Minister designate emphasized the importance of party members coming together with a common goal, indicating that the success in the 2024 polls depends on ending internal disputes and apathy.

Hon Adeleide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim said this when she joined chiefs and residents of Nsuta for a fund raising event to construct a new palace in the area on Sunday March 31 2024.

Speaking to this reporter at the sidelines of the event Hon Adeleide Yaa Agyeiwaa assured her constituents that, she will work hard to address all concerns and build a more united front in order to win the election win landslide.

She however appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for Dr Mahamadu Bawumia touting him as the only candidate with vision for the country.

“He [Dr Bawumia] understands what needs to be done to transform this country; all we have to do is support him and vote for him to carry us along the path of transformation," she said.