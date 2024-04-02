ModernGhana logo
Sign the anti-LGBTQ bill to prove your detractors wrong — Bantama District Assemblies of God Church tells Akufo-Addo

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The District Pastor for Bantama Assemblies of God Church in the Ashanti Region Rev Oppong Acheampong has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to sign the anti-LGBTQ bill to prove his detractors wrong.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s assent to the bill will send a strong message to the entire world that he abhors the act as he's been preaching over the years.

Rev Oppong has observed that, the President has nothing to fear signing the bill saying that, the entire country particularly Christians and Muslims will support his decision.

The renowned pastor said this during the climax of the church’s Easter convention at Kumasi Girls SHS on Sunday March 31, 2024.

About the Bill
Parliamentary on February 28, 2024, approved a bill criminalizing LGBTQ activities and prohibiting their promotion, advocacy, and funding in Ghana.

Under the legislation, individuals convicted of such acts could be sentenced between 6 months to 3 years in prison, while those promoting or sponsoring such activities could face 3 to 5 years behind bars.

The bill's passage has sparked criticism from various stakeholders, with some asking the President not to sign it into law.

But Rev Oppong Acheampong says he disagrees with those calling on President to halt signing the bill, indicating that Ghana as a Christian country should not entertain such acts.

About the Convention
The Easter convention brought together hundreds of Assemblies of God Church members to the campus of Kumasi Girls Senior High School at Abrepo in the Kumasi Metropolis.

Church members use the occasion to reflect on the death of Jesus Christ and also pray for the country.

The Secretary for Ashanti West Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev Michael Asare urged Christians to emulate the life of Christ in their daily lives.

This he said will promote love for one another which will eventually help the development of the country.

He underscored the need for the world to believe in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ adding that he's the only way to salvation.

