To Love & To Obey -The Message Of The Risen Christ

If you love me keep my commands...John 14: 15-31 (KJV). These are watershed instructions from Christ to humanity. Not a single human who wants to go to Heaven will ignore John 14: 15-31. Christ further reinforces the outcomes of obedience in Mark, 16: 16-20 (KJV) and 1 John 3:6 (KJV). You believe in Christ because you keep his words, and because you do, you will without any doubt, demonstrate the marks in Mark 16: 16-20, and you cannot sin 1John 3:6. According to Christ, there is no other way out John 14:6.

Humanity since Adam, have grappled with (this) obedience challenge; though an astonishing number of humans want a pie of Heaven, sadly, a great number of people that say they love God end up failing these practical tests of obedience, and by doing so, create a dead end to their Heavenly aspitation.

King Saul in 1 Samuel 15:1-36 (KJV) offers an early insight on humans' struggle with obedience. Though thousands of years have passed since King Saul, his attitude to God's command has not stopped replicating itself especially in the Christian worship places and among modern Christians. In fairness all of God's commands can present different difficulties as they are not as easy to obey as they seem. Some of course, are easier to obey than some others, for example, Luke 14:12-14 unlike 1Samuel 15:1-36.

As in 1 Samuel's instructions to King Saul, in Deuteronomy 14:18-29 (KJV), you can find an unambiguous instructions from God on Tithe and tithing; the instructions evidently bar the use of cash (money, which existed before Moses), for tithing! God who stated he never changes did not change before or after Deuteronomy 14: 18-29! Can God who severely punished King Saul for disobedience Spare and/bless other humans for committing similar atrocities? If God does spare and/bless people for doing similar thing as did King Saul, what does it say about God and the scriptures? What has changed is not God but humans who desire to change God in Humans' image and get God to do the will of humans!

Here is where Christ comes in; being aware of the ardours requirements for Heaven, Christ did not leave anyone in doubt in terms of direction and expectations, which inform Christ's unambiguous positions in Luke 23:28-30; Mathew 7: 13-14; Mathew 19:23-26. These are really very challenging statements and commands from Christ to all of us humanity. So who is Christ to issue commands that MUST be obeyed to lead mankind to God and Heaven? Isaiah 9:6; Mathew 17:5, John14:6 all testified about Christ, and Christ summed it all in John 14:6, 9!

Going to Heaven is a lofty task that no one should be deceived otherwise; requirements are ardours, a tall order! Chris's yielding to the cross goes to demonstrate that those crosses in his commands, as tasking as they are, are not unachievable, they must be carried by each human who wants to join Christ in Heaven! This is why both Good Friday and Ester Sunday are very significant.

Best wishes as we strive to yield to the God's Commands and instructions through Christ!

Eze Uduma