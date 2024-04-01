The Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ and their Relevance for Peaceful Elections in Ghana

01.04.2024 LISTEN

As I was seated in front of the Television to watch a movie about the life of Jesus Christ a particular scene caught my undivided attention. It was the moment when the Messiah was having a supper with his disciples popular called the Lord's Supper.

From the point when he first foresaw his betrayal and through his crucifixion, death, and eventual resurrection, there are numerous lessons that Christians and followers of other religions can draw. The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are central events in Christianity that carry profound spiritual and moral implications. While their direct relevance to peaceful elections in Ghana may not be immediately apparent, there are certain principles and values derived from these events that can inform a nation's democratic processes.These events also hold relevance for ensuring peaceful elections in Ghana during this election year.

I have decided to highlight just few ways the death and resurrection of Christ can be relevant for a peaceful elections in the upcoming elections in the country.

In Matthew 26:21-24, Jesus is having a meal with his disciples. He tells them that one of them will betray him. This causes them all to be greatly distressed and each one begins to ask Jesus if it is them. Jesus replies that it is the one who has dipped his hand into the bowl with him, indicating that the betrayer is among them at the table. Jesus goes on to say that the Son of Man will go just as it is written about him, but woe to that man who betrays him. It would be better for him if he had not been born. Judas, the one who would later betray Jesus, responds by saying, “Surely you don’t mean me, Rabbi?” Jesus answers, “You have said so.” I was asking myself why Jesus, despite knowing he would be betrayed, still shared a meal with his disciples, showing forgiveness and love even to the one who would betray him. This teaches us about the importance of forgiveness, even in the face of betrayal, and the need to be vigilant and self-reflective to avoid betraying the trust of others. The scripture continues to say that even when they were mocking him, Jesus said; Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. Colossians 3:13 reads; "Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye" also confirms that we have to cultivate the spirit of forgiveness because it's the only way to having a peaceful election in this country.

Another lesson that could be learned from these events can be found in Matthew 26:36-41, where Jesus goes to the Garden of Gethsemane with his disciples to pray. Jesus Christ has always been a man of prayer and has taught his disciples how to pray according to Luke 11. Why did he pray twice at Gethsemane? He was basically saying that when we face tough moments, we should pray to God for directions. Christ emphasizes the need for prayer in times of temptation and distress, showing that prayer can provide strength and guidance. Jesus's prayer demonstrates the importance of submitting to God's will, even when faced with difficult circumstances. Jesus' admonition to "Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation" underscores the need for vigilance and spiritual preparedness. Yes, this is an election year, and this is the time to emulate Christ more by praying for peaceful elections.

Moreover, 1 Peter 1:3 says, "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy, he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead." The resurrection of Jesus Christ represents the triumph of life over death, offering hope and a promise of renewal. This is an opportunity for Ghana to start anew, to embrace positive change, and to work towards a better future, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming elections. This should inspire citizens and leaders alike to embrace hope and work towards building a more just and prosperous society.

While the connection between the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and peaceful elections may not be direct, the principles of sacrificial love, forgiveness, hope, and renewal that these events represent can serve as guiding principles for a nation's democratic processes. They can inspire leaders and citizens alike to embrace unity, reconciliation, and a commitment to building a better future for all, regardless of political affiliations or electoral outcomes. May God bless our Homeland Ghana and make the nation Great and Strong.

The author has been selected as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Change Makers in Ghana for 2023 by the Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG). He serves as the Executive Director of Giveth Hand International and can be reached at [email protected].