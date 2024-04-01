Asiedu-Nketia May Very Well Be in Possession of One of the Missing BVDs

01.04.2024 LISTEN

The National Chairman of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), knows exactly what he is talking about in the admittedly nationally concerning matter of the widely alleged missing Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) from the premises of the Jean Adukwei Mensa-chaired Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), because for years the leadership of the NDC fiercely fought against the auspicious introduction of the BVDs as a means of significantly enhancing the transparency of the country’s electoral system and democratic culture, because the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse had inimitably mastered how to rig Ghana’s General Elections in order to ensure their perennial, if not perpetual, entrenchment in power and at the helm of our national affairs to which they felt inalienably entitled (See “EC's BVDs not missing, someone is keeping them – Aseidu Nketiah” Modernghana.com 3/28/24).

Then also, the former Dynastic General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress woefully lacks the requisite moral and professional credibility to warrant his rather hypocritical and grandstanding call for Ghana’s “external partners” to be invited into the country “to verify the integrity of our electoral process.” Just last summer, for example, the former Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-appointed Deputy Defense Minister conducted a nationwide Parliamentary Primary for his party that was deliberately, mischievously and criminally rigged up to favor the automatic reelection of the twice-defeated former one-term President John “European Airbus Payola” Dramani Mahama, which the overwhelming majority of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) members were widely reported by the media to have been deliberately rigged to facilitate the predetermined elimination of the most formidable challenger to Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja, to wit, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the former Atta-Mills-appointed Finance Minister and, before the latter cabinet portfolio, the Rawlings-appointed Governor of the nation’s Central Treasury, Bank of Ghana.

Significantly and politically disturbingly, the top leadership of the National Democratic Congress, chaperoned by Mrs. Betty Mould-Iddrisu, the former Atta-Mills-appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and, subsequently, Minister of Education, publicly admitted that, indeed, the party’s Voters’ Register had been deliberately rigged or “irregularized” to favor the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, nonetheless, it was immutably imperative for the proverbial show to go on. Interestingly, at the time of the latter national outrage, nobody heard “Lt-Col.” Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia so vehemently decry this flagrant and deliberate contamination of the party’s Delegates’ Voters’ Register, let alone call for the immediate intervention of “external partners to verify the integrity of the electoral process” of the National Democratic Congress.

So, why would the recent superannuated graduate of the Senior-Staff College of the Ghana Armed Forces be now calling for the intervention of “our external partners” to facilitate the immediate retrieval of the allegedly missing five computer laptops from the premises of the Independent Electoral Commission? What kind of blatant insult to the intelligence of the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate is this? It is smack on readily verifiable record that for years, the Kwadwo Afari-Gyan-chaired Electoral Commission routinely colluded with an Israel-based privately owned IT company called STL to put a monkey wrench into Ghana’s electoral machinery, in order to ensure that the National Democratic Congress remained in power in perpetuity.

It was only after the landmark and the historically auspicious appointment of the best ever qualified Chairperson to head the Independent Electoral Commission that the latter cardinal and democratically seminal institutional establishment began to conduct and supervise the most transparent and politically antiseptic General Elections in the country. We are by the latter observation, of course, alluding to none other than Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa, who also happens to have been a key member of the Atta-Mills-constituted Constitution Review Commission (CRC), none of whose reportedly insightful and politically progressive findings were ever implemented by the Bole-Bamboi native from the West-Gonja Constituency or Electoral District, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, who immediately succeeded the “mysteriously vanished” former Rawlings-coronated Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, a la Chairman Rawlings’ globally infamous Swedru Declaration.

In short, the lame and the patently vacuous attempt to malign and impugn the integrity of Ghana’s landmark and watershed 2024 General Election, in particular the 2024 Presidential Election, well before the very first ballot has been cast, must soberly inform the overwhelming majority of all eligible and potential Ghanaian voters that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress has absolutely no worthwhile and/or meaningful agenda for the development of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana, short of having the likes of the putative women’s winter-coat wearing Bui Dam Woyome getting themselves back at the helm of our national affairs, and comfortably helping themselves to the resources of the country at the criminal expense and to the detriment of Ghanaian taxpayers, as was done by the Judgment-Debt Drilling, double-salary drawing cabinet appointees of the previous Mahama regime. God/Nyame/Allah forbid!

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

March 28, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]