We must change from ways of the past - Akpinifia Dagadu IX to Ghanaians

Akpinifia Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu IX, Paramount Chief of Akpini Traditional Area, Kpando, has called on Ghanaians to change from the ways of the past ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Akpinifia Dagadu speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that some people resorted to violence because they had grievances.

He said others also snatched ballot boxes because things did not favour them, adding that these ways were “archaic and not progressive”.

Akpinifia Dagadu urged citizens to assess their lives and assess the contributions of various governments and vote peacefully.

He called on the youth to put themselves out for political leadership, to prepare them for leadership roles.

Akpinifia Dagadu asked the youth to be innovative in their thinking and take up the helm of management of the country.

The Paramount Chief also revealed plans for development projects in the area, especially health, and said the Easter festivity was marked in aid of a dilapidated health centre, which was providing care for residents and served as a place of delivery.

“We do not want our mothers to continue dying at the point of childbirth. We do not want our citizens to go to crowded, busy, and big Hospitals when they can be treated in smaller facilities for certain minor ailments.”

Akpinifia Dagadu said they had decided to renovate, equip, staff, and upgrade the Kpando Hospital to a Polyclinic to augment the health needs of the people.

He called on the people to explore tourist destinations in the Area including, Marian Grotto, lakes, islands, and other destinations in the Volta region and called on investors, who were interested in tourism development to come and partner with the Area to help develop its tourism potential.

GNA