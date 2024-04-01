ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.04.2024 Social News

We must change from ways of the past - Akpinifia Dagadu IX to Ghanaians

We must change from ways of the past - Akpinifia Dagadu IXto Ghanaians
01.04.2024 LISTEN

Akpinifia Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu IX, Paramount Chief of Akpini Traditional Area, Kpando, has called on Ghanaians to change from the ways of the past ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Akpinifia Dagadu speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that some people resorted to violence because they had grievances.

He said others also snatched ballot boxes because things did not favour them, adding that these ways were “archaic and not progressive”.

Akpinifia Dagadu urged citizens to assess their lives and assess the contributions of various governments and vote peacefully.

He called on the youth to put themselves out for political leadership, to prepare them for leadership roles.

Akpinifia Dagadu asked the youth to be innovative in their thinking and take up the helm of management of the country.

The Paramount Chief also revealed plans for development projects in the area, especially health, and said the Easter festivity was marked in aid of a dilapidated health centre, which was providing care for residents and served as a place of delivery.

“We do not want our mothers to continue dying at the point of childbirth. We do not want our citizens to go to crowded, busy, and big Hospitals when they can be treated in smaller facilities for certain minor ailments.”

Akpinifia Dagadu said they had decided to renovate, equip, staff, and upgrade the Kpando Hospital to a Polyclinic to augment the health needs of the people.

He called on the people to explore tourist destinations in the Area including, Marian Grotto, lakes, islands, and other destinations in the Volta region and called on investors, who were interested in tourism development to come and partner with the Area to help develop its tourism potential.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Gundork primary school on the verge of collapse as pupils cry for help Gundork primary school on the verge of collapse as pupils cry for help 

2 hours ago

Election 2024: My solutions are bold for the future - Bawumia Election 2024: My solutions are bold for the future - Bawumia  

2 hours ago

New fees for passport acquisition takes effect today, standard application now GH644 New fees for passport acquisition takes effect today, standard application now G...

2 hours ago

Over 6,000 nurses have left Ghana since August 2023 – GRNMA Over 6,000 nurses have left Ghana since August 2023 – GRNMA

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo must be impeached if he fails to assent to the Anti-Gay Bill - Rev. Emmanuel Kusi Akufo-Addo must be impeached if he fails to assent to the Anti-Gay Bill - Rev. E...

2 hours ago

Gomoa Budumburam demolition: Pregnant woman dead, two-year-old son in critical condition Gomoa Budumburam demolition: Pregnant woman dead, two-year-old son in critical c...

2 hours ago

'You're wicked!' – Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo gov't for abandoning projects 'You're wicked!' – Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo gov't for abandoning projects

2 hours ago

Stop impounding vehicles for crossing red light, without valid insurance certificate; its against the law – AG tells Police Stop impounding vehicles for crossing red light, without valid insurance certifi...

3 hours ago

Dont expect anything from incompetent Mahama, failed Education Minister Naana Opoku Agyemang – NPP Germany to Ghanaians Don’t expect anything from incompetent Mahama, failed Education Minister Naana O...

3 hours ago

Declare your position on LGBTQ+ before October or NPP will fail to break the 8– United Fetish Priests warn Bawumia Declare your position on LGBTQ+ before October or NPP will fail to break the 8 –...

Just in....
body-container-line