The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has showered praise on the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, lauding him as a unifier and a father figure for all, regardless of religious affiliation.

Dr. Bawumia was invited as a special guest at Rev. Owusu Bempah's church on Easter Sunday, where he received warm commendations and accolades from the renowned clergyman.

In his welcoming remarks, Rev. Owusu Bempah extolled Dr. Bawumia for his exemplary values and principled leadership, describing him as a man of integrity and goodwill.

"He's a unifier and a good man," Rev. Owusu Bempah declared.

Highlighting Dr. Bawumia's inclusive approach to leadership, Rev. Owusu Bempah emphasized that the NPP presidential candidate is a father figure for all, transcending religious boundaries.

"He is a father for all churches. A father for all Muslims...He is a friend of many churches, and we are privileged to have him here with us on this important day," he remarked.

Expressing gratitude for Dr. Bawumia's presence at the church service, Rev. Owusu Bempah emphasized the Vice President's genuine affection for all Christians and his support for the church community.

"When you invite him and you don't see him, it is because of something so unavoidable, and I really commend him for that...You are a good man with a good heart. God will bless you," Rev. Owusu Bempah praised.

Concluding the ceremony, Rev. Owusu Bempah offered prayers for God to grant Dr. Bawumia his heart's desires and to bless him abundantly in all his endeavors.