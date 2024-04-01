ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia is a unifier, father for all Christians, Muslims — Rev. Owusu Bempah

Headlines Bawumia is a unifier, father for all Christians, Muslims —Rev. Owusu Bempah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has showered praise on the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, lauding him as a unifier and a father figure for all, regardless of religious affiliation.

Dr. Bawumia was invited as a special guest at Rev. Owusu Bempah's church on Easter Sunday, where he received warm commendations and accolades from the renowned clergyman.

In his welcoming remarks, Rev. Owusu Bempah extolled Dr. Bawumia for his exemplary values and principled leadership, describing him as a man of integrity and goodwill.

"He's a unifier and a good man," Rev. Owusu Bempah declared.

Highlighting Dr. Bawumia's inclusive approach to leadership, Rev. Owusu Bempah emphasized that the NPP presidential candidate is a father figure for all, transcending religious boundaries.

"He is a father for all churches. A father for all Muslims...He is a friend of many churches, and we are privileged to have him here with us on this important day," he remarked.

Expressing gratitude for Dr. Bawumia's presence at the church service, Rev. Owusu Bempah emphasized the Vice President's genuine affection for all Christians and his support for the church community.

"When you invite him and you don't see him, it is because of something so unavoidable, and I really commend him for that...You are a good man with a good heart. God will bless you," Rev. Owusu Bempah praised.

Concluding the ceremony, Rev. Owusu Bempah offered prayers for God to grant Dr. Bawumia his heart's desires and to bless him abundantly in all his endeavors.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Gundork primary school on the verge of collapse as pupils cry for help Gundork primary school on the verge of collapse as pupils cry for help 

2 hours ago

Election 2024: My solutions are bold for the future - Bawumia Election 2024: My solutions are bold for the future - Bawumia  

2 hours ago

New fees for passport acquisition takes effect today, standard application now GH644 New fees for passport acquisition takes effect today, standard application now G...

2 hours ago

Over 6,000 nurses have left Ghana since August 2023 – GRNMA Over 6,000 nurses have left Ghana since August 2023 – GRNMA

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo must be impeached if he fails to assent to the Anti-Gay Bill - Rev. Emmanuel Kusi Akufo-Addo must be impeached if he fails to assent to the Anti-Gay Bill - Rev. E...

2 hours ago

Gomoa Budumburam demolition: Pregnant woman dead, two-year-old son in critical condition Gomoa Budumburam demolition: Pregnant woman dead, two-year-old son in critical c...

2 hours ago

'You're wicked!' – Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo gov't for abandoning projects 'You're wicked!' – Mahama blasts Akufo-Addo gov't for abandoning projects

2 hours ago

Stop impounding vehicles for crossing red light, without valid insurance certificate; its against the law – AG tells Police Stop impounding vehicles for crossing red light, without valid insurance certifi...

3 hours ago

Dont expect anything from incompetent Mahama, failed Education Minister Naana Opoku Agyemang – NPP Germany to Ghanaians Don’t expect anything from incompetent Mahama, failed Education Minister Naana O...

3 hours ago

Declare your position on LGBTQ+ before October or NPP will fail to break the 8– United Fetish Priests warn Bawumia Declare your position on LGBTQ+ before October or NPP will fail to break the 8 –...

Just in....
body-container-line