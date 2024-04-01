The Walewale Youth Warriors, a pro-NPP group, has made a plea to the Overlord of the Mamprugu Paramountcy, Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai Sheriga to advise Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, against considering Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for the running mate position.

The group expressed concerns over the compatibility of Dr. Napo's character with the values upheld by Dr. Bawumia and the NPP leadership.

They argue that Dr. Napo's demeanor and recent actions are incompatible with the party's vision and could jeopardize the party's chances of "Breaking The 8".

The appeal from the Walewale Youth Warriors comes in the wake of public outcry following an incident where Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh made what was deemed an insensitive comment during a press interview in Kumasi.

Hon. Mathew Opoku Prempeh came under heavy criticism from a cross-section of the public following his answer to a question posed by a journalist about the recent power challenges and whether the government was considering a load-shedding programme.

According to the northern-based NPP group, Dr. Napo's behavior reflects a lack of leadership and is detrimental to breaking the 8.

"This attitude, certainly cannot insure to the benefit of the electoral fortunes of our dear party, the Vice President is trying hard to win the hearts of many Ghanaians having outlined all the fantastic vision and programmes but people like Dr. Napo are making the work very difficult for him. Such a character can never be an effective running mate," the group stated.

They emphasized the importance of selecting a running mate who aligns with Dr. Bawumia's vision and can contribute positively to their campaign efforts.

"We have no problem at all with selecting an Akan or an Asante, but certainly not this Energy Minister. His actions are at odds with the Presidential Candidate, and he will only be a liability to our cause of Breaking the 8," the group asserted.