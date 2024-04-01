Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has expressed grave concerns over the escalating tensions between Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, and President Nana Akufo-Addo over the controversial Anti-gay Bill, cautioning against reducing statecraft to "tit for tat" tactics.

Atta Akyea's remarks come in the wake of a recent standoff between the two political figures regarding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, popularly known as the anti-gay bill, which was passed by lawmakers on February 28, 2024.

The bill seeks to criminalize activities related to the LGBTQ community in Ghana.

However, President Akufo-Addo's office directed Parliament not to transmit the bill for his assent, referencing two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction currently before the Supreme Court.

In reaction, Speaker Bagbin suspended the approval of new ministerial nominees, also referencing an injunction filed at the Supreme Court by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor.

However, the case has since been dismissed.

Atta Akyea, while acknowledging the gravity of the situation, emphasized that retaliation was not the solution to addressing grievances.

"The mature way of handling something that’s very bad is not to say that what you’ve done, I’ll do the same to you," Atta Akyea remarked during an interview on Joy News.

Expressing disappointment over what he describes as tit-for-tat between political leaders, Atta Akyea stressed that such actions were detrimental to the principles of statecraft and governance.

"I’m very sad about this tit-for-tat; it’s not good for statecraft. There’s a way that we could have looked at it and would have avoided all that," he asserted.